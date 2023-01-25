Family of slain Kiwi aid worker in Ukraine 'very proud' of what he did

Andrew Bagshaw "selflessly took many personal risks and saved many lives", his family say.

Kiwi aid worker Andrew Bagshaw was “always ready to go and never really evaluated the danger”, his family said after confirming his body had been found in eastern Ukraine.

The 47-year-old’s death was confirmed in a statement issued by his parents, Christchurch-based Dame Sue and Professor Phil Bagshaw, on Wednesday morning.

“He and a colleague, Chris Parry, were attempting to rescue an elderly woman from Soledar, in an area of intense military action, when their car was hit by an artillery shell,” they said.

Speaking at a press conference in Christchurch at 11.30am, Phil Bagshaw said his son believed the Russian-Ukraine war to be immoral.

“He set off with a rucksack and travel guide and nothing more.”

They took in water, medicine and food to areas that were in positions of danger, stress or were being isolated.

“They even helped pets that were left and abandoned, and fed them,” Phil Bagshaw said.

“He was always ready to go and never really evaluated the danger.”

His body was in the mortuary at children's hospital in Kiev, but an autopsy was still required to produce a death certificate, the Bagshaws said. Due to official legal processes in Ukraine, it would be some time before Andrew Bagshaw’s remains were returned to New Zealand.

Grzegorz Jaroslaw Rybak/Facebook Missing, and later confirmed dead, aid workers Andrew Bagshaw and Christopher Parry take an evacuee into the hospital in Bakhmut, Ukraine. The footage was filmed before their disappearance.

His parents had been in touch with Parry's family, who had timed a media release with theirs.

“The Russians, in my view, are committing genocide,” Sue Bagshaw said.

“We'd love to go and speak at the UN ... shake them out of their suits, plush living and fancy words.

“War does not solve anything.”

The last contact with Andrew Bagshaw was on Friday, January 6, about 6pm in New Zealand and 8am local time. He and Parry, 28, were reported missing the following day.

Bagshaw was conducting “hot extractions” in Soledar, a city in the eastern Bakhmut region – evacuations often carried out while under fire from Russian forces.

Grzegorz Rybak/Supplied Bagshaw in Ukraine with Grzegorz Rybak.

The confirmation of Bagshaw's death comes five days after the UN said it had sent the first interagency humanitarian aid into Soledar following recent fighting and its widespread destruction. Three trucks delivering food, water, hygiene kits and medical supplies were sent in a convoy to ease the “dire needs” of an estimated 800 people still living in Soledar and surrounding areas.

“Andrew selflessly took many personal risks and saved many lives; we love him and are very proud indeed of what he did,” his parents said.

Bagshaw was a scientific researcher in genetics, but had been working as a volunteer aid worker in Ukraine since April.

Bagshaw, who was born in the UK and worked in Christchurch, was single, with a brother, two sisters, and seven nephews and nieces.

“We intend that his death shall not be in vain. We are amongst many parents who grieve the deaths of their sons and daughters,” his parents said.

“We urge the civilised countries of the world to stop this immoral war and to help the Ukrainians to rid their homeland of an aggressor. It would be some time before his remains were returned to New Zealand because of legal processes.

“Might is Not Right; Freedom is Indivisible. The world needs to be strong and stand with Ukraine, giving them the military support, they need now and, help to rebuild their shattered country after the war.”

Long time family friend Barry Taylor said the news was “incredibly sad”.

Even as a young boy, Bagshaw was a “delight”.

“He was always a joy to be around.”

Taylor said Bagshaw reflected his family's values and sense of social justice.

JOHN KIRK-ANDERSON/STUFF Dame Sue and Professor Phil Bagshaw say their son’s death will “not be in vain”. (File photo)

“It just goes to show that when you are so committed and passionate, you will engage in things that are scary because your compassion outweighs your fear.

”It’s very sad.”

The Christchurch City Council acknowledged the death of Bagshaw at its first council meeting of the year on Wednesday. Mayor Phil Mauger said he felt very sorry for the Bagshaw family.

Fellow frontline collegue Craig Monahan, from the UK, paid tribute online to the man he described as a “quiet hero” who never looked for glory but always wanted to help. “RIP mate, it was a pleasure to have worked with you in Soledar.”

Facebook/Supplied Bagshaw was a “joy to be around”, family friend Barry Taylor says.

The International Legion Defense of Ukraine also paid tribute to Andrew Bagshaw and asked the Ukrainian people to help honour him so he was not forgotten.

“Our Beloved Brother Andrew Bagshaw, who had been serving in Ukraine as a Volunteer succumbed on the Battlefield. Honor, Glory and Gratitude To Our Brother,” it said.

Bryce Wilson, an Australian in Ukraine, wrote on Twitter that Bagshaw was a "reliable teammate and colleage in the field".

"Quiet, reserved, good sense of humour. Did a lot of important work, directly contributed to saving many lives; good guy. Sad to learn this news. Thoughts with his and Chris’ family."

Internationally recognised photojournalist Laurel Chor followed Baghsaw and Parry in late 2022 as they rescued people from areas destroyed by constant shelling.

She paid tribute to the pair after they went first missing and described the conditions they were working in as dangerous and scary.

“The evacuations can also be emotional; it’s always hard to watch people bid goodbye to family and friends who refuse to leave.”

Chor said Bagshaw was quiet and reserved but would stop at nothing to aid those who others would not or could not help.

Supplied Christopher Parry, 28, was reported missing at the same time as Bagshaw.

On one occasion Chor described watching him and another volunteer go on a wild goose chase on foot in southern Backhmut to find an elderly, wheelchair-using woman, knocking on doors in places cars couldn’t go.

“Later, I was with Andrew again in southern Bakhmut after dark, trying to convince a young woman and her father who refused to leave despite the sound of small-arms fire getting louder and louder.”

She described both Bagshaw and Parry as heroes.

Bagshaw’s family asked for any donations in their son’s memory to be made to either the Children’s Hospital in Kyiv or UAnimals.