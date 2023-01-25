Luxury Te Aroha Spa proposal has a $37 million price tag

The chosen concept is “doing everything at once and doing it well from the outset”, project manager Graham Shortland said. Pictured is a concept image.

The fate of a multi-million dollar luxury hot pool and spa facility proposed for Te Aroha rests on whether it can gain investor funds.

Plans for the new facility – in a Waikato town historically famed for its mineral waters– include a bush setting at the foot of Te Aroha mountain, outdoor pools, private pools, and spa and beauty treatment rooms.

But, with an estimated price tag of $37m for the chosen concept and $18.9m pledged by the Matamata-Piako District Council, attracting investor dollars will be crucial.

The independent consultants driving the project put the concept design to the council, describing it as the most viable out of three options.

The concept is likely to change, project manager Graham Shortland said, but it’s seen by the project governance group as “the most viable, sensible concept to take forward... doing everything at once and doing it well from the outset”.

If the financial target wasn’t met, it would be back to the drawing board.

Matamata-Piako District Council has pledged $18.9m in its Long Term Plan for the build, leaving just over $18m for those behind the project to find.

The concept which was picked was not only the most expansive but the most expensive too, with a preferred location in the lower bush behind the Mokena geyser in central Te Aroha.

The main building would house the reception area, changing facilities and spa/beauty treatment rooms with an extended outdoor area surrounded by the natural bush setting.

While the majority of hot pools were expected to be outdoors, there would also be some private pools available, along with spa treatment suites for couples.

The facility would replace the current Te Aroha Mineral Spa facility at the Te Aroha Domain.

It’s not big enough to meet the influx of demand the council is projecting for the long-term, making councillors attracted to the idea of a larger facility.

Doing nothing is not an option, Matamata-Piako District Mayor Adrienne Wilcock said, but council must do its "due diligence" and consult on the plan. She was behind a new spa facility but said “sustainability and viability” were critical.

“This is a thing of what is the town of Te Aroha now and what might it look like in the future,” she said.

“It’s a concept, and it’s going to go through and dive into all that deep detail.”

The mountain and springs are a special place with historic significance for mana whenua, Project Governance Group co-chair and Ngāti Tumutumu representative Norm Hill, and he wanted to see that reflected.

"There's a very rich history here that dates back to pre-European times with mana whenua bathing in the wai for its healing properties,” he said.

“Being located on Te Aroha Maunga is special, and our aim is to make sure we enhance the mauri of the maunga, wai and whenua."

Council would be revisiting the Long Term Plan in 2023, by which time the Te Aroha Spa concept would be further refined.