$4000 Lotto win turns into a whopping $4.3m when woman double checks ticket

The $4.3 million win comes at a “fantastic time” for the Auckland woman, who is about to retire.

One Auckland woman was shocked when she realised her winning Lotto ticket was worth $4.3 million.

On Sunday morning the woman, who wants to remain anonymous, checked her ticket on the app and saw all the numbers lined up.

“But I thought it said ‘$4000’, not four million!” she said.

It took the woman a while for the woman to realise just how big of a win she had on her hands.

Later in the day, while out walking with her great-niece, the woman decided it would be a good idea to have her take a second look.

“We were at the park. I asked my niece to double check my ticket. I couldn’t believe it was actually four million! I said, ‘Are you sure?’”

The woman said she never expected to win, not even in her “wildest dreams”.

“And my niece was so lovely. She said, ‘You’re the best person to win it – you deserve it,’” the woman said.

The win comes at a ‘’fantastic time” for the woman, who is about to retire.

“The last few years have been pretty hairy, so the win gives me more financial certainty.

“I will definitely be sharing it with my family and also donating to charity,” she said.

The woman isn’t the first person to win big this year. Last week, an Auckland couple scored the $23.5m Powerball prize.

The couple, who wished to remain anonymous, were not regular players, and picked up the ticket while grabbing eggs and milk from Countdown on Quay St in Auckland’s CBD ahead of the jackpot on Wednesday evening.

They said the winnings would be a “massive help” to themselves and their extended family.

“I said to my siblings, ‘Now I can take care of all the people I love and deeply care for – oh, and I might help you guys out too!’”

The couple was still processing the news and hadn’t yet celebrated properly, but were “looking at all the things on [their] watch list”.

The $4.3m Powerball prize is made up of $4m from Powerball First Division and $333,333 from Lotto First Division.