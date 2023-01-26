Large house fire in Palmerston North being treated as suspicious
A large house fire on Raleigh St in Palmerston North is being treated as suspicious.
Fire and Emergency NZ confirmed they first received a report of the fire at 8.47pm on Thursday and sent two fire engines.
The fire is now under control.
A specialist fire investigation officer has been dispatched to the scene as the fire was being treated as suspicious, a spokesperson said.
No people were believed to be in the house at the time of the fire, the spokesperson said.
A Stuff reporter at the scene said that at 9.30pm firefighters were still inside the house, checking parts of the building and spraying water.