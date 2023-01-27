Woman shot in face with pellet gun in Upper Hutt

A woman was reportedly shot in the face with a BB gun in Upper Hutt on Thursday.

Police are investigating after a woman was reportedly shot in the face with a BB gun while on a morning stroll in Upper Hutt.

A police spokesperson said the woman was walking along Fergusson Drive about 10.30am on Thursday when she felt a sharp pain in her face.

The woman took herself to Hutt Hospital where doctors found she had been injured by a small metal pellet.

Police said the object appeared to be a BB gun pellet.

They are appealing for information relating to the incident and urged anyone who was in the Fergusson Drive area around the time of the incident to contact police on 105 or online.