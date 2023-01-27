'Pandemonium': Elton John concert cancelled after torrential rain

Concertgoers left Mt Smart after the Elton John show was cancelled at the last minute.

The Elton John concert was cancelled less than half an hour before he was set to take to the stage as torrential rain wreaked havoc across Auckland.

Disappointed Elton John fans swarmed to leave Mt Smart stadium after news that the concert was cancelled at the eleventh hour.

"It's far too dangerous", a spokesperson said to the eagerly awaiting crowd.

The announcement was met with screams from the crowd, who were already in place for the concert.

The concert was set to be part of Elton’s ‘Farewell Yellow Brick Road’ tour.

A statement posted on the concert organisers page read:

“Due to unsafe weather conditions, tonight’s Elton John concert for Friday 27 January will not be proceeding.

”The team is assessing things and will keep everyone across with further updates here. Thank you for your understanding.”

Ricky Wilson/Stuff Elton John concert goers leave Mt Smart.

Concert-goer Susannah Shackel traveled from Wellington to attend the concert, and said it was 'appalling' for it to be cancelled so late.

"We left at about six, we spent $140 on uber. Poor people were getting swept away at Mt Smart...we get to the gate and they tell us it's cancelled and to go home," she said.

"For the organisers to drag it on, they knew what the weather was like...is appalling. I'm in the uber now, we've driven through floods getting home.”

Shackel said it was “dangerous”.

“I don't care about the money. The danger that they've put people in...is pretty bad form."

Another concert goer, who did not wish to be named, also questioned why it had taken until everyone was in place for the event oragnisers to make the call to cancel the show.

Stuff reporter Sapeer Mayron said that Ubers were cancelling on those trying to leave the stadium.

“Everyone is miserable and everyone's soaked,” Mayron said.

Ricky Wilson/Stuff The first of Elton John’s concerts at Mt Smart was rained out leaving concertgoers drenched.

Stuff photographer Ricky Wilson, who was also at the concert, said there was “massive delays” for anyone trying to leave and “severe” traffic congestion on the roads surrounding the stadium.

He said that all roads and footpaths around the venue were flooded.

“It’s pandemonium,” Wilson said.

Reporter Gabrielle McCulloch was picking up her boyfriend’s parents from the cancelled concert when she got caught in the storm.

"My small car was unable to get through. People are wading through the street as they left.

“In some places it's unclear where the road even ends,” McCulloch said.

This is the second time the legendary performer has had to cancel in Tāmaki Makaurau, after he was forced to cut off his show in 2020 after being diagnosed with walking pneumonia.

The singer broke down in tears during his Auckland show, leaning on the piano before leaving the stage altogether.

When he attempted to start singing his famous song "Daniel", he couldn't talk.

The shows were then postponed until 2023 due to Covid-19.

He is still set to play Mt Smart on Saturday.