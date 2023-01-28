Auckland flooding: Where to get help, Civil Defence Centres set up

Stuff readers sent in their videos of the weather chaos from around Auckland.

A state of emergency has been declared in Auckland after torrential rain battered the city on Friday.

The region has experienced widespread damage from flooding and torrential rain with reports of slips.

Many people were evacuated from their homes. A number of Civil Defence Centres have been set up.

Auckland Emergency Management recommended those who are safe should stay home and shelter.

Where to get help

If your life is at risk, phone 111

To report flooding, damage to drains, or stormwater issues, please log your issue online at aucklandcouncil.govt.nz/report-problem

If you need urgent accommodation assistance, phone 0800 22 22 00.

Civil Defence Centres

Massey University Albany Campus, Sir Neil Walters Lecture Theatre, Massey University East Precint, Albany Expressway SH17. Please enter through Gate 1. NOTE: Not the North Shore Events Centre (Eventfinda Stadium) at 17 Silverfield, Wairau Valley, as indicated on the Civil Defence website – Wairau Valley is a flood area.

Not the North Shore Events Centre (Eventfinda Stadium) at 17 Silverfield, Wairau Valley, as indicated on the Civil Defence website – Wairau Valley is a flood area. Manu Tukutuku, 32 Riverton Drive, Randwick Park

Saint Leonard’s Road School, 15 St. Leonard’s Road, Kelston

Bring with you any essential items you may need – for example, medication, warm clothing, baby items.

Advice

Check on friends, neighbours and family members – but do not put yourself in danger doing so

Do not drive through floodwaters and keep off the roads and out of flood zones

Listen to the radio for updates

If you live in an area prone to flooding, plan to evacuate – make sure you take essential items such as medicines with you.

