Auckland flooding: Where to get help, Civil Defence Centres set up
A state of emergency has been declared in Auckland after torrential rain battered the city on Friday.
The region has experienced widespread damage from flooding and torrential rain with reports of slips.
Many people were evacuated from their homes. A number of Civil Defence Centres have been set up.
Auckland Emergency Management recommended those who are safe should stay home and shelter.
READ MORE:
* Mayor Wayne Brown declares state of emergency amid Auckland flooding
* Auckland airport closed due to floods, no flights until at least noon on Saturday
* Police investigating after body found in Wairau Valley, Auckland
* 'Pandemonium': Elton John concert cancelled after torrential rain
Where to get help
- If your life is at risk, phone 111
- To report flooding, damage to drains, or stormwater issues, please log your issue online at aucklandcouncil.govt.nz/report-problem
- If you need urgent accommodation assistance, phone 0800 22 22 00.
Civil Defence Centres
- Massey University Albany Campus, Sir Neil Walters Lecture Theatre, Massey University East Precint, Albany Expressway SH17. Please enter through Gate 1. NOTE: Not the North Shore Events Centre (Eventfinda Stadium) at 17 Silverfield, Wairau Valley, as indicated on the Civil Defence website – Wairau Valley is a flood area.
- Manu Tukutuku, 32 Riverton Drive, Randwick Park
- Saint Leonard’s Road School, 15 St. Leonard’s Road, Kelston
- Bring with you any essential items you may need – for example, medication, warm clothing, baby items.
Advice
- Check on friends, neighbours and family members – but do not put yourself in danger doing so
- Do not drive through floodwaters and keep off the roads and out of flood zones
- Listen to the radio for updates
- If you live in an area prone to flooding, plan to evacuate – make sure you take essential items such as medicines with you.
Insurance
- Contact your insurer as soon as you can if you have suffered flood or storm damage, especially if you need to arrange emergency accommodation or repairs.
- The quickest and easiest way to lodge a claim might be through your insurer’s website.
- Try to make buildings safe and weatherproof but don’t make any emergency repairs unless you can do it safely.
- If water has entered your property, don't turn on your electricity until it has been inspected by an electrician.
- Get essential services – water, electricity, gas and sewerage – repaired and keep the receipts/invoices.
- Do not start any non-essential repairs without your insurance company’s approval,
- Avoid entering flood water, either on foot or in a vehicle.
- When water has receded, do what’s necessary to make your home safe and sanitary. Wear a mask, gloves and overalls to minimise exposure to any hazardous materials while cleaning.
- Take photos of damaged property.
- Photograph, remove and discard water or mud-damaged goods – throw out any items that pose a health risk, such as saturated carpets or soft furnishings.
- Take pictures and make a list of any food or other perishables you have throw out.
- Mark, and take a photo of where flood water reached its highest within your property.
- If your vehicle has been damaged by water, do not try to drive it.