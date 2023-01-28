Auckland floods: Second man found dead in Wairau Valley

The culvert where a person was found dead in Wairau Valley on Auckland's North Shore on Friday night.

Two men have been found dead in separate incidents in Wairau Valley on Auckland’s North Shore after Friday’s “extreme” flood event.

On Friday evening, police responded to a call at about 7.30pm near Target Rd, where a man had been found dead in a flooded culvert.

About 12.30am, police were called to a flooded car park on Link Drive, after a report of another man found dead.

Inquiries into the circumstances of both deaths are ongoing.

North Shore residents are being urged to avoid floodwaters following a “heartbreaking” death at the height of Friday’s storm.

Ricky Wilson/Stuff Culvert where a person was found dead in Wairau Valley on Auckland's North Shore.

“It was one of the heaviest-hit flooded areas on the Shore,” says North Shore councillor Richard Hills.

“Shops and supermarkets and the evacuation centre behind the stadium were all underwater. It was significantly deep at the height of it.”

Speaking before news of the second death was made public, Hills said news of the man’s death in the culvert was “devastating”.

Luke Malpass/Stuff PM Chris Hipkins speaks to media from the Beehive bunker overnight, after widespread flooding in Auckland.

“I just give my thoughts to the person’s whānau and friends right now.”

Hills urged residents to avoid floodwaters.

“We just ask everything to be safe, and be careful. Stay away from bodies of water, as it’s a moving situation and can be dangerous.”

Minister of emergency management Kieran McAnulty told RNZ said information was still being gathered regarding the death.

Ricky Wilson/Stuff A man was found dead in a car park on Link Drive at about 12.30am on Saturday after flooding in the area due to extreme rain.

“Our thoughts and prayers are with the families.”

Formal identification of the body has not yet taken place.

A report was received at about 10.15pm that a man had been swept away by floodwaters in Onewhero, south of Auckland.

A search and rescue team search for the missing man on Saturday.

Meanwhile, police and other emergency services responded to a call where a landslide had brought down a house on Shore Rd in Remuera – one person remains unaccounted for.