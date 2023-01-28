One Love Festival and Festival One both cancelled by organisers

Stuff readers sent in their videos of the weather chaos from around Auckland.

Tauranga’s One Love festival has been cancelled for the first time in history according to festival organisers.

“One Love forced to be cancelled”, the festival stated on Instagram, as the organisers said they had made the “tough call” overnight.

“From site flooding to high winds to artists being stuck in Auckland, thunderstorms predicted and heavy rain tomorrow as well, we are unable to safely and logistically deliver One Love.”

The reggae festival was due to be held on Saturday and Sunday in the Tauranga Domain, and the event’s Facebook page had mentioned it would have 5000 ponchos for sale.

READ MORE:

* Coro Classic music festival set to launch despite stormy weather

* Covid shuts down Taranaki kapa haka festival, postpones another

* Large Waikato events cancelling due to coronavirus



One Love was due to feature local and international acts including UB40 featuring Ali Campbell, L.A.B, J Boog, Fiji, Sons of Zion, Kolohe Kai, Rebel Souljahz, Katchafire, and Sean Kingston.

The band Sons of Zion wrote in a comment: “Huge love to the One Love team! We know how much hard work the team has put in and every year you deliver a world-class event. Stay safe Aotearoa.”

Festival One has also been called off due to the weather of “biblical proportions”, according to an announcement on its Facebook page.

Stuff Festival One has been cancelled by organisers.

The festival was due to take place in Karapiro, Waikato, but organisers wrote on Facebook: “It breaks my heart, but we are going to have to cancel Festival One as of now. (8:30am Saturday morning)”

“I’m crying as I write this. My heart is breaking. You all know what is happening around the upper North Island.

“We are working on the best way to get people safely packed up, into their vehicles and on their way safely home. Please don’t just rush off, as we need to help people. Stand by for more instructions shortly.”

Festival One said that half their ticket holders were already on site and asked them to stand by for more instructions.