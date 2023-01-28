Auckland floods: Death toll now 3 after landslide brings down Remuera house

A house on Shore Rd in Auckland's Remuera was knocked off its foundations after Friday night's downpour.

A person has been found dead after a landslide brought down a house on Remuera’s Shore Rd in central Auckland after “extreme” flooding on Friday.

Police and fire fighters at the scene on Saturday morning had cordoned off a section of the road after the house was knocked off its foundations, leaving it leaning on an angle.

A person previously unaccounted for has been found dead, police said in a statement on Saturday afternoon.

“Police will now make inquiries on behalf of the coroner.”

Large parts of the cliff appeared to have come down into the back gardens of houses opposite Shore Rd Reserve.

Shortly before 9am a digger was brought in, and the digger bucket was used to stabilise the house and stop it moving further.

Stuff spoke to several neighbours out walking their dogs on Saturday morning.

One neighbour said a man aged in his 80s lived in the house recently, but he was not sure if he was still there.

“He used to keep an eye on the cricket club [across the road] and when he saw people who weren’t too savoury, he’d go over and check them out.”

Another neighbour said the house had always looked “a bit derelict”.

She has lived in the area for 30 years and was worried about other houses at the bottom of the hill.

“It’s people’s homes.”

Police said two men were found dead in separate flooding incidents in Wairau Valley on the North Shore, one on Friday evening and the other in the early hours of Saturday morning.