Auckland floods: Some residents in West Auckland still without water

Watercare’s water treatment plants are operating, and Auckland’s water is safe to drink following Friday’s deluge, but the storm is having a “significant impact” on water and wastewater operations.

Some West Auckland residents are still without water after the flooding.

Watercare said Glen Eden customers are still without water with technicians continuing to investigate the issue.

Tankers have been set up in Titirangi for residents to access water for free, Watercare said.

Meanwhile, residents on Auckland’s North Shore are being advised to use less water – keeping showers short and not using washing machines – because a wastewater pump station is overflowing into a nearby waterway.

Friday was Auckland’s wettest day on record, leading to “extreme” flooding events across the region. The storm was having a “significant” impact on water and wastewater operations across Tāmaki Makaurau.

On Saturday morning, Auckland Emergency Management asked North Shore residents to keep water use low to reduce the volume of wastewater leaving their properties, because a wastewater pump station on Wairau Rd that serves several suburbs on the North Shore has been flooded.

Parts of west Auckland are also being advised to expect low or no water pressure for up to 48 hours.

The wastewater networks and treatment plants have been overwhelmed by stormwater, causing numerous overflows across Auckland.

Watercare is prioritising overflows that are damaging private property. Most of the clean-up activity will need to occur when the rain stops, as this is when the overflows will stop flowing.

Amberleigh Jack/Stuff Water tankers have been set up in west Auckland as Titirangi and nearby residents have been told to expect low or no water pressure for 48 hours from Saturday morning.

Water treatment plants that are currently offline in Pukekohe, Muriwai and Wellsford – residents in these areas still have safe drinking water.

Watercare is hoping to have the plants in Muriwai and Wellsford up and running by the end of Saturday.

You might be experiencing a bit of discoloured water when you turn the tap on. This is caused by issues in the network.

“In a nutshell, changes in the rate at which water is flowing is stirring up sediment. It doesn't look pretty, but the water is still safe to drink,” it said.

Residents in West Auckland’s Titirangi, Woodlands Park, Oratia, Green Bay, Waima, and elevated sections of Scenic Drive are likely to have “no water or low water pressure” for at least the next 48 hours, Watercare said.

A 30-metre-long section of water pipe running along Scenic Drive in Titirangi was washed away with the road due to a landslide.

SUPPLIED Stuff readers sent in their videos of the weather chaos from around Auckland.

This would be “challenging” to repair due to the extent of the damage and access to the site, it said.

Watercare was sending out water tankers to the area, and customers will be able to fill up their water bottles from the tankers.

As of midday on Saturday, customers located in and around Titirangi who don’t have water are able to access tankers at these locations: