Man remains missing in Onewhero flood waters

A man swept away in floodwaters near Onewhero in the north Waikato is still missing, police say.

A report was received by police about 10.15pm on Friday night that a man had been swept away by floodwaters.

A spokesperson for Fire and Emergency NZ (FENZ) said they had assisted the police search efforts with a drone “in the vicinty of Allen & Eyre Rd.”

Police have on Saturday deployed a search and rescue team to continue looking for the missing man.

FENZ have said it is yet unclear if the man has been recovered.

“We haven’t got any information on the result of today’s search.”