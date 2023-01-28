West Coast search continues for missing bushman

Martin O’Brien, in his 60s, has been missing after stating he was going into the bush.

Search efforts continue on the West Coast today to locate a missing bushman.

Martin O'Brien was reported missing on Tuesday, January 24 after his family became concerned for his welfare when he did not return after stating he was going into the bush.

It is not known where he might have entered the bush, but his car was discovered on Friday in an area that was not in plain view on Bell Hill Rd, in Moana.

O’Brien is an experienced bushman who frequents tracks throughout the district, said police.

READ MORE:

* Missing West Coast man Martin O'Brien is likely in 'bush or back country'

* Mother of missing children in Marokopa thanks searchers and support crews

* Lifesavers and LANDSAR want council funding for equipment



Police Search and Rescue, LandSAR volunteers including a search dog team, Kotuku Surf Lifesaving and a local helicopter company are involved in the search.

New Zealand Police/Supplied A drone image of the area being searched.

“We continue to ask anyone with information about Mr O'Brien and his potential whereabouts or plans to get in touch,” said a police spokesperson.

Anyone with information should call 105 and quote file number 230124/3168.