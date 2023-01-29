Some Te Kūiti homes swamped but water receding and community upbeat

Raewyn Flexman, left, is joined by her family to help clear out her flooded Duke St home.

Anxious residents of the King Country town of Te Kūiti spent much of Saturday evening watching and waiting to see whether floodwaters would inundate their town.

Most of the town in the Waitomo district would emerge unscathed, but for the residents of Duke St a blocked storm water drain meant water entered homes and businesses.

Raewyn Flexman​, who has lived in a property on the street for 15 years, said that by 2.00pm she knew floodwaters were likely to breach her walls.

“I called my son about 12:30pm and said ‘is your place underwater?’ By 2.00pm I’m ringing him saying ‘how do I stop the water getting any higher It's going to come in my door’.”

Flexman says the fire brigade was called in to check on the street, but she recalls they told her that if they started pumping water from her property there would be nowhere for the water to go because the street itself was flooded.

Up to Flexman’s knees in some parts of the property, the water had swamped carpets, furnishings and mattresses.

The speed of the water’s rise surprised Flexman.

“It was just really sudden that it came up so high, so quick.”

Family, including her grandchildren set to go back to school next week, were on hand today to help with the clear out and clean up.

Neighbours either side of Flexman also experienced flooding, and at a house on the corner of Duke and Hikaka​ Streets a man could be seen heaving sodden mattresses onto a trailer.

MARK TAYLOR/Stuff Waitomo District deptuy mayor Allan Goddard, left, Waitomo Mayor, John Robertson, centre, and Civil Defence controller Dave Simes, explain the extent of the damage in their district to media on Sunday morning.

The district’s Mayor, John Robertson​, declared a state of emergency in the district about 7.00pm on Saturday night.

The declaration, he said, was necessary because of near record river flows and the flooding taking place at properties like Flexman’s.

“Te Kūiti township and the Waitomo caves area got over 160mm of rain in the 24 hours of Saturday... That quickly took the Mangokewa river up to a high level of 52.4m, which is just below the last big flood event in Te Kūiti in 2004.

“There were people with flooded homes, they had self evacuated and nightfall was coming... We decide we should declare because if it had got worse we were in trouble. In hindsight, I’m pleased we did.”

Robertson says in doing so he and his council received strong support from police, fire and emergency and contractors. Fire crews responded to at least 16 call-outs in the town on Saturday.

MARK TAYLOR/Stuff Gary Roberts, left, was helped by Renee Munce, centre, and Hilary Walker to help fill up his water containers after flooding caused a water main to burst.

Ngāti Maniapoto have also opened Te Kūiti Pā for those wanting a hot shower and a cuppa.

The opening of showering facilities is out of necessity. A water main on the north of the town burst on Saturday evening and “about 100” homes are without water, said the district Civil Defence controller, Dave Simes.

Those requiring potable water are advised to make their way to the Les Munro Centre were a water tanker and bottled water are available.

Te Awamutu bulk water services owner Renee Munce​ described the demand for water at the temporary bowser on Sunday as “consistent.”

On View Rd near the site of the burst pipe, Anna Aikman​ and her family had just returned from their holiday in the Coromandel. A drive which normally takes the family three and half hours turned into a ten-hour ordeal with slips and road closure along the route.

“We were just really looking forward to a shower. But, we’re going to sneak off to my husband’s family’s place in Ōtorohanga for a shower a bit later,” she said.

MARK TAYLOR/Stuff Anna Aikman and her father, Terry Bradley survey the site near where a water main burst on Saturday during torrential rain.

Her father, Terry Bradley, said he was proud of the council and community’s response to the floods.

“I think they learnt from Auckland. By declaring a state of emergency they opened up a bunch of funding if they need it. It’s all been quite speedy and good,” he said.

Elsewhere in the town contractors were clearing silt from roadways and ensuring motorist obeyed warnings about remaining surface flooding and slips.

At a Ward Street complex of manufacturing businesses, welder and engineer Robbie Hodson​ was seeing to his flooded workshop with the help of some of the town’s volunteer fire brigade.

A new $30,000 welder and two vintage cars had been water damaged. In spite of the damage, Hodson and his partner Lillian Williams​ were upbeat.

“The fire brigade have been awesome. They’ve been helping spray away the mud and silt... I’ve lodged a claim with my insurers and taken photos for them. The welder I just bought, I haven’t even managed to use it yet.”

MARK TAYLOR/Stuff Firefighters help to clear silt and mud from the premises of welder Robbie Hodson, third from left.

In the premises next-door, producer of dog food, Alice Woolston​, described the force of the water.

“It was enough to move those two big chest freezers from next to the building into the yard,” she said pointing.

The response in Te Kūiti bares little resemblance to that in Auckland, many residents say. Most tell of their satisfaction with the response to the weather event in spite of near record rainfall and large scale surface flooding.

Robertson says the state of emergency will be in place for seven days but can be lifted earlier if needs be.