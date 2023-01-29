Auckland floods: Man found in culvert 'helping someone' before he died, friends says

The culvert where a person was found dead in Wairau Valley on Auckland's North Shore.

The man who was found in a culvert during the Auckland floods on Friday was “helping someone” before he died, a friend of the victim says.

The body of 34-year-old Daniel Mark Miller, of Wairau Valley, was found on Target Rd by a member of the public, police confirmed.

One of Miller’s friends told Stuff he was an, "all or nothing type of guy”.

“He loved the gym and was really friendly.”

She said Miller worked at a private drug and alcohol rehab centre on the North shore, where he spent countless hours helping clients.

“Dan had respect for his peers, and took his job as an addiction support specialist seriously.

“He died doing what he loved and that was helping someone.”

Police said in a statement they extended their sympathies to Miller’s family and friends.

“His death has been referred to the Coroner.”

Miller was the first person to die in the floods, which inundated houses and businesses across the region, closed Auckland International Airport and brought traffic to a standstill.

The body of another man was found in a car park in flooded Link Drive, also in Wairau Valley, just after midnight on Saturday.

POOL FOOTAGE Prime Minister Chris Hipkins surveys the damage caused by the flooding in Auckland.

A third man was killed in Remuera when a landslide brought down a house.

A fourth victim has yet to be named, but his body was found by police on Sunday in Onewhero.​

A state of emergency was declared in Auckland on Friday night. It will be in place for seven days.

Scores of families have had to evacuate following the floods. Civil Defence centres have been set up at Massey University Albany Campus, Mana Tukutuku in Randwick Park and Saint Leonard's Road School in Kelston.

More than 5000 insurance claims have been lodged, with more expected.

