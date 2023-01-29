Body of man located in Onewhero, four confirmed dead in Auckland floods

Flooding at the Redwood Park Golf Club in Swanson, West Auckland, during Friday’s storm. (File photo)

A body of a man has been discovered in Onewhero following Friday’s devastating floods.

The death toll from the floods now sits at four.

Police had been searching the area for days after a man was swept away by floodwaters on Friday.

They said while formal identification was yet to be completed, the body was believed to belong to that man.

He was located by a drone operator about 1km downstream from where the man went missing.

“Police have been overwhelmed by the way the community has rallied around and gone above and beyond to assist with the search,” they said in a statement.

“Locals have offered their time and effort, food and support to others around them at this extremely difficult time.”

The floods also claimed the lives of three others.

SUPPLIED Stuff readers sent in their videos of the weather chaos from around Auckland.

The bodies of two people were found in Wairau Valley on the North Shore – one in a culvert and one in a car park.

Police on Sunday named the man who died in the culvert as Daniel Mark Miller, 34, of Wairau Valley.

A third person died in Remuera after a landslide brought down a house.

Police said they extended their condolences to the families of the deceased.

Their deaths would be referred to the Coroner.