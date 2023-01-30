Waka Kotahi apologises after staff clocked off for the weekend during disaster

There was widespread flooding on Auckland’s roads on Friday. (File photo)

Waka Kotahi New Zealand Transport Agency has launched a review after staff responsible for providing updates during Friday’s storm clocked off for the long weekend at 7.30pm while motorways were flooding causing widespread disruption.

“Waka Kotahi knows the public needs accurate, reliable and up-to-date information as quickly as possible in situations like this, and we are sorry we did not meet those expectations on Friday evening,” a spokesperson said.

The agency is reviewing what occurred within its social media team during the “unprecedented weather event” with a view to make sure it never happens again, according to a statement.

“We can advise that a member of the team did return from leave that evening to ensure that updates and information would continue to be provided to the public.”

They said the traffic advisory team based in its Auckland operations centre had three staff members trained to handle social media posts for the region.

1 NEWS The torrential rain has led to desperate scenes in West Auckland as flash flooding caused widespread chaos.

The transport agency had also “issued an apology” at the end of an update on motorway closures on Saturday morning.

On Friday, Waka Kotahi stopped updating Aucklanders on Twitter about flooded motorways, saying at 7.30pm that it had made its final update for the day. This was met by swift reaction by Twitter users.

Stuff journalist Todd Niall tweeted Waka Kotahi asking if its team had really gone off shift for the night. He tagged Transport Minister Michael Wood.

Wood replied saying he had instructed the agency to reopen their channels urgently.

On Monday morning Prime Minister Chris Hipkins said Waka Kotahi’s team “clearly underestimated the situation”.

“Of course, I'm not happy about that,” Hipkins said.

Auckland Mayor Wayne Brown also announced on Monday that a review will be undertaken into decisions by various agencies in responding to the weather event.

In the meantime, Auckland and Northland motorists can use Waka Kotahi’s journey planner page to find out about ongoing closures and disruptions