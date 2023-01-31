Auckland floods: Residents told to prepare for further water, power disruptions

Landslides and debris from the storm has blocked roads in Titirangi, damaged homes, and impacted the water supply infrastructure.

Residents in part of west Auckland have been advised to be prepared for “intermittent” water supply issues over the coming days, as further severe weather is forecast for the area.

Auckland saw its wettest day on record on Friday, causing “significant” disruption to water and wastewater operations.

As of Tuesday morning, Watercare believes fewer than 50 properties were without water, down from around 3000 initially affected, chief operations officer Mark Bourne​ said. These were in areas affected by “severe” slips.

Although Watercare made “steady progress” restoring services, it was warning customers “to prepare for further disruption” with heavy rain expected on Tuesday evening and into Wednesday.

Earlier, residents in the wider Titirangi area were advised to be prepared for supply issues in the coming days, as “we are likely to find more damage to our networks” caused by slips over the weekend, and with further heavy rain on its way.

“We can only locate these leaks as the water starts to flow through the pipes. Our crews will need to turn off the water supply for short periods of time in localised areas as they fix the damage.”

There is a “red” heavy rain warning in place for Northland and Auckland north of Ōrewa, and an “orange” heavy rain warning in force for the rest of Auckland (south of Ōrewa, Great Barrier Island), Bay of Plenty and northern Gisborne.

MetService has also issued a severe thunderstorm watch for Northland.

Water tankers are on-site at the following locations until 9-9.30pm on Tuesday:

716 South Titirangi Rd, Titirangi

End of Tawini Rd, Titirangi

1 Cochran Rd, Oratia

Shetland St, Glen Eden – self-service

66 Avonleigh Rd, Green Bay – Metlife Care Retirement Village – 24-hour service

Ceramco Park, Glen Eden – a self-service trailer in the car park at the Scout Group site on Glendale Rd

Corner Kotinga Ave and Puketitiro St, Glen Eden

Corner Withers Rd and Paewai Rd, Glen Eden.

WATERCARE Storm damage in Titirangi has affected the water supply.

People who can’t access the tankers because their roads are blocked by slips are advised to call Auckland Emergency Management for assistance on 0800 22 22 00.

Portable toilets were also being deployed to affected areas, and locations can be found on the Watercare website “as soon as they are in place”, Bourne said.

There are about 800 wastewater pump stations across Tāmaki Makaurau, 10 of which were “severely flooded”.

Five of these were operating again as of 10am on Tuesday.

Watercare said it is not anticipating issues at its two largest water treatment plants: Ardmore and Waikato.

Tap water remains safe to drink. Watercare had increased sampling in the network, and results comply with drinking water standards, it said.

Vector/Supplied Vector says it expects the number of customers without power to ‘fluctuate’ over the next 24-48 hours, given the further bad weather forecast.

As of 9am Tuesday, there were fewer than 30 homes in Tāmaki Makaurau without power (excluding Kawau Island), according to power company Vector.

These were mostly due to customer requests to switch off power in flooded buildings.

“The situation on Kawau Island remained the same, with 247 properties without power. This will continue until the helicopter company transporting the necessary equipment informs us that it is safe to fly.

“Given the high winds and rain forecast for the next 24 hours, we are concerned for Aucklanders – particularly those who have already been badly hit – and our crews are gearing up to respond as required.”

“We are reminding the public to take extreme care, avoid floodwaters and stay well clear of fallen power lines or damaged electrical equipment, and treat them as live at all times,” a spokesperson said in a statement.

Vector expects the number of customers without power to fluctuate over the next 24-48 hours, given the bad weather.