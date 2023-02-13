Stranger covers GP costs for man in 'absolute agony' after hearing payment dispute

The Waihī man says he was told he couldn’t see a doctor about his back without paying a $20 ACC appointment surcharge (file photo).

A stranger paid for a doctor for a man in “excruciating pain” who says he would otherwise have been turned away because he didn’t have the money.

It turned out the Waihī man – in his 60s – had fractured his spine after a fall.

“It’s real s...,” the man, who spoke on the condition of anonymity, said. “This shouldn’t be happening.”

But the health centre says it doesn’t turn needy people away in times of need and did everything it could, including discussing a payment plan.

The man said he’d woken up on his kitchen floor in “the most excruciating pain I’ve ever felt” after blacking out and falling on January 23.

He didn’t have a car, so his friend took him to the Waihī Health Centre in “absolute agony”.

The man, who is a beneficiary and lives alone in a rental, said the receptionist wouldn’t let him see a doctor without paying the $20 ACC appointment surcharge.

“I almost yelled – you’ve got to be bloody insane.”

Joyce McCown/Unsplash An X-ray revealed the man had a fractured spine (file photo).

A stranger in the waiting room overheard and paid for the man’sappointment.

He was then sent for an X-ray in Whangamatā, but said he had to borrow the money for the $20 fee.

He doesn’t know what he would have done without the stranger’s intervention – “possibly would have called an ambulance, but you pay for that”.

The closest emergency departments were in Thames or Tauranga – both about an hour away.

The man said the money for the X-ray and painkiller prescriptions “will set me back months”.

“It’s stopping me from paying for food, and anything that isn’t important. I’ve got very little leeway in my budget.”

The man’s friend Robert Wright said there was a “complete lack of empathy”.

“His back is fractured and he was turned away from his own doctor’s surgery. I’ve never seen such disregard for someone's health.”

RNZ Health Minister Andrew Little speaks to Midday Report's Māni Dunlop in response to a campaign launched by GPs titled 'Save your Family Doctor Service'.

Waihī Health Centre manager Rangi Honey said, in a statement, that the practice did not turn away patients in times of need if they couldn’t pay.

“In this case we have done everything we can to support this patient and provide him with the care he needs.”

She said they discussed his lapsed enrolment status and a payment plan.

He had a history of having difficulty paying for appointments, Honey said, but the clinic kept helping him.

She said the patient was to pay a contribution towards the $19.50, with the rest to be settled a week later.

But when he returned for his appointment, “difficulties arose” when he could not pay. She said he became verbally aggressive towards the receptionist and the manager was called in.

“Raised voices caught the attention of another patient in the waiting room who offered to pay for the appointment.”

Honey said payment discussions were never easy but the health centre supported its staff with training to help find a solution.

A spokesperson for National Hauora Coalition – the health centre’s primary healthcare organisation or PHO – said it empathised with this patient’s experience, “which is not one we expect for any one individual in Aotearoa”.

A statement said it encouraged its clinics to assist patients where cost was a barrier by using payment plan options, and seeking government or other funding where possible.

However, each clinic was an independent business and applied its own policy.

“Turning away patients is not something our organisation encourages, and we are continuing to liaise with our clinics regarding a situation such as this.”

KEVIN STENT/STUFF Doctors have to "haggle" every time a shift is short of staff - and that's every week - Tanya Wilton of Hutt Hospital ED told Health Minster Andrew Little at the Association of Salaried Medical Specialists annual conference. Video first published November 25 2022.

Dr Bryan Betty, medical director of the Royal NZ College of GPs, said some practices still saw people who couldn’t afford to pay, but others needed the income to survive.

He said underfunding was a big problem for GP clinics and the payment made by patients, which topped up funding, was keeping practices afloat.

The funding system was created 20 years ago, and he said it was no longer fit for purpose because the money allocated did not match up with people’s complex healthcare needs.

“The consequence of that is that access to care might not be there when it should.”

Workforce shortages meant many doctors had been forced to close their books because they’d reached capacity of patients.

Some would take casual patients – but clinics didn’t receive funding for those so the payment was more important.

This also meant it was difficult for some people to get an appointment at all.

“We do have a system problem and it needs to be addressed... It’s urgent.”