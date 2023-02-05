Lost and found: How Auckland's furry friends are re-emerging after region wide flooding

The Beckers-Oosterman household thought their Chinese Silkie’s eggs wouldn’t hatch after her nest flooded when torrential rain hit Auckland. Nine days later they had a surprise.

When their Chinese Silkie’s nest was destroyed by floodwater nine days ago, Ingrid Beckers and her partner Simon Oosterman thought she was “goneburger”.

But not only did Miss Muffet – known amongst friends and family for her “rock star hairdo” – survive, so too did five of six of her eggs.

As torrential rain pummelled the Auckland region on Friday January 27, a stream by Miss Muffet’s chicken coop rose by almost eight metres.

“What was a stream suddenly became a raging river. The water rose so high, so quickly that there was just no way for us to get to her,” Beckers said.

Although some of the other chickens sheltered themselves from the rain, Miss Muffet refused to leave her eggs.

Once the water receded, Beckers rushed to evacuate the chickens.

“We assumed it would be a lost cause, but they were all still there.”

She carried Miss Muffet and her eggs to safety in a little black cage, usually used to take their cat to the vet.

Simon Oosterman/Supplied Said to be a “proud mumma chicken”, Miss Muffet is recovering from her ordeal well.

“Eggs don’t travel or mix with water well, so we were really worried. We thought we’d have to take the eggs from her once they started to rot.”

But on Saturday, just over a week after the flooding wreaked havoc across Tāmaki Makaurau, the Beckers-Oosterman household was surprised to hear “little peeps” coming from Miss Muffet’s makeshift nest.

“One after the other, they were hatching. It was such a relief. The fact that five out of six of those eggs weren’t damaged with everything they went through is a mini miracle.”

The first-time “proud mumma chicken” is said to be adjusting to motherhood well.

Simon Oosterman/Supplied Although Oosterman's farm has been devastated by Auckland's flooding, his pigs are had a whale of a time playing in the mud.

Meanwhile, in the north-west township of Waimauku a tale of loss, lust and survival was brewing.

Local resident Jenny Stiles’ sheep were left stranded as water rose faster than she had ever seen before.

“In the lower paddocks we tend to get flooding once a year, but what was different this time was how quickly the water rose. There was no way of saving them,” Stiles said.

During the week, some of the flock turned up at neighbours’ properties, but Boris – the only ram of the bunch – had managed to find a paddock of ewes over 1km away from home.

Jenny Stiles/Supplied Boris the ram swam 1km to safety last Friday – navigating underwater fences and logs – in the pursuit of love.

“Not only had he managed to navigate the raging current, but there were hazards everywhere – fences underwater, huge logs coming down from around the forest.

“He must have then jumped two fences to find as many ewes as possible to ‘love’.”

Having had sheep for nearly 10 years, Stiles has never known anything like Boris’ efforts.

“It’s an absolute survival story. Certainly, he’s lucky, but he also used that luck to his advantage.”

In total, Stiles lost 10 sheep in the floods but found six alive and well in paddocks nearby. Boris had travelled the furthest.