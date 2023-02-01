Auckland floods: Hotel on edge of collapsed North Shore cliff yellow-stickered

The Ocean Breeze Hotel precariously perched on top of a cliff after a landslide.

Part of the carpark of a hotel on Auckland’s North Shore has fallen into the sea.

Drone footage shot by Stuff shows Bayswater’s Ocean Breeze Hotel is perched above a significant slip, which is understood to have fallen on Friday night.

One local resident, with tongue in cheek, described Friday as “the Night of Terror”.

A man who answered the phone at the hotel on Wednesday morning, who did not give his name, said they had closed the car park at the rear of the hotel, but the damage to it “was not very serious”.

Iain McGregor/Stuff Drone footage taken on Wednesday morning shows part of the hotel’s carpark lost to the slip, but a person who answered the phone at the hotel said the damage was “not very serious”.

He said the slip was council land, and there was a distance of about 50 metres between the slip and the building.

The hotel remained occupied and open for business, but some rooms had been evacuated on advice from council that it was not safe, he said.

After that, the phone call cut-out, and Stuff’s subsequent attempts to phone the hotel, have been unsuccessful.

An Auckland Council spokesperson said a team had visited the property, and it had received a yellow sticker due to the risk of “further subsidence”.

A red sticker means access is prohibited, whereas a yellow sticker indicates a building may have sustained “moderate damage” resulting in partial or restricted entry.

The council spokesperson also confirmed the property was adjacent to a council reserve.

Christina Kuhn, a tourist from Germany, pulled up at the hotel on Friday afternoon in a 7.4m camper van.

Iain McGregor/Stuff Auckland Council confirmed it had visited the property, and gave it a yellow sticker.

She said hotel staff told her to park the camper around the back but she decided to park it out the front.

“We had luck.”

Brianna Parkinson is a local resident and a member of the Bayswater Community Committee, opposing a development proposed for the nearby marina.

“[The slip] raises questions about residential housing at the marina,” she said.

Aucklanders woke to more flooding and slips on Wednesday morning, after heavy rain followed the region’s wettest day on record on Friday.

Up to 60mm of rain fell over two hours in parts of Tāmaki Makaurau overnight. Watercare says the central city received 100mm.

The Auckland Airport weather station received about six times its average January rainfall, an amount it would typically see from January to May, MetService said.