Watch: Bus ploughs through floodwaters after torrential rain hits Auckland

An Auckland Transport bus pushes through flood waters in Beachcroft Ave, Onehunga, early Wednesday morning.

Debbie Burrows watched in shock as a bus ploughed through her flooded street in Onehunga around 6am on Wednesday.

“I could see the fear on the passengers’ faces. The force of the water came up to my knees,” she said.

Burrows, the Maungakiekie-Tāmaki Local Board deputy chairperson, had been on Beachcroft Ave since 3am Wednesday checking on the rising floodwaters.

Auckland was hit by torrential rain overnight, causing widespread flooding for the second time in a week.

“I was really concerned after what happened on Friday. I could see the water level getting higher and higher.

“Around six, the cars were floating,” Burrows said.

She had been attempting to contact Auckland Transport about the road, but after the bus drove past she decided to contact the police.

Maungakiekie-Tāmaki Local Board deputy chairperson Debbie Burrows saw an Auckland Transport Bus pushing through the flood waters in Beachcroft Avenue Onehunga early Wednesday morning.

“It wasn’t until the water was gone that police were in place to stop cars coming through. That was about 8.30am,” she said.

Burrows said Onehunga had been hit hard by the floods.

“People are tired and stressed and feeling a bit helpless.

“It was already hard on Friday, but having happened again – it’s taking a toll.”

Debbie Burrows/Supplied Debbie Burrows saw parked cars floating down Beachcroft Ave by 6am on Wednesday.

Burrows was working on setting up a wellbeing centre for people who needed support.

“It won't be an evacuation centre. It will be a hub that's about connecting and offering a safe space for people,” she said.

The centre would be running within the next few days, Burrows said.

Auckland Transport spokesperson Stacey van der Putten said bus drivers were in an “exceptional situation”.

“It [the weather] was changing rapidly, and our bus drivers made the best of the circumstances,” she said.

Van der Putten said Auckland Transport was working with the bus operator in Onehunga to get a better understanding of what happened.

“We’re proud of our bus drivers for their resilience over the last few days,” she said.

Auckland Transport has had no reported incidents of bus damage after Wednesday’s storm.