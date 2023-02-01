Building collapses in Auckland's Manukau Heads after night of rain, two injured

Fire and Emergency is in Manukau Heads after a structure collapsed.

A structure has collapsed in the rural Auckland township of Manukau Heads.

Two people are injured, one seriously and the other person has minor injuries.

Manukau Heads is a rural township on a peninsula in south Auckland, about 100km from the central city. Some roads into the peninsula are blocked due to slips from flooding overnight.

Firefighters are being ferried across the Manukau Harbour aboard the Auckland Airport Emergency Service's hovercraft to help them access the beach on the remote peninsula.

A Fire and Emergency spokesperson said the service responded to the call just after midday on Wednesday.

Two fire trucks are at the property.

“This is ongoing and all the information we have at this stage,” the spokesperson said.

A St John spokesperson said they were at the scene.

Two Auckland Rescue Helicopters have been dispatched to the property.

Police have been approached for comment.

Auckland Emergency Management said they were aware emergency services are currently responding to an incident at Manukau Heads.

It comes after Auckland was hammered by rain on Tuesday night and into the early hours of Wednesday morning.

Suburbs were inundated and motorways were flooded during the deluge, which came on the heels of Friday’s massive downpour.