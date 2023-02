Emergency services are rushing to Muriwai Beach on Auckland’s west coast on Wednesday evening.

At least one rescue helicopter is at Muriwai Beach on Wednesday evening.

According to a police spokesperson, a “water incident” is unfolding on the beach and separately, a motorcycle has been involved in a crash in the area.

Police are not attending the water incident.

Do you know more? Contact aucklandnewsroom@stuff.co.nz