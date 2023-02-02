People isolated in apartment buildings as over 200 lifts out, Brown says

People, including elderly, are isolated and potentially trapped at the top of apartment buildings, Brown says. (File photo)

More than 200 lifts are not working across Auckland city and people, including elderly, are isolated and potentially trapped at the top of apartment buildings after this week’s flooding, according to Auckland Mayor Wayne Brown.

Speaking to the AM Show, he said Auckland Emergency Management did not realise it was such an issue and the incident started to be addressed on Wednesday, although he had known about it “for a while”.

“Yesterday I brought it to their attention, and it’s to their attention now,” he said.

“I knew one day before but I didn’t know how widespread it was.”

When asked by host Ryan Bridge how many people were in high-rise apartments without working elevators who would be in trouble if there was a medical emergency, Brown said he didn't know.

An Emergency Management spokesperson said they were aware of the issue, but were checking where the mayor got the “over 200” figure from.

Auckland Emergency Management deputy controller Rachel Kelleher said the team wasaware of lift outages, but have not received any requests for assistance from people who may be trapped or whose welfare may be at risk.

However, she urged anybody who may have welfare concerns to call Auckland Emergency Management on 0800 222 200.

“Property owners and residents are advised to contact their body corporate or property managers to report any incidents of this nature.”

She did not confirm whether Auckland Emergency Management knew about the issue before Brown told them.

Noelene Buckland of the Auckland City Centre Residents Group, said although she wasn’t aware of the mayors claim, she didn’t think it was a priority issue for emergency management.

“There will be some apartments that are more prone to this than others - it’s not an uncommon occurrence in an apartment building, and neither is a failed lift in any building,” she said.

“There are likely to be quite a lot of building lift shafts that have been flooded. Anything that’s below ground level is going to be prone to flooding. Sometimes it takes a few days to dry out, sometimes they need to get a fan heater in there to help.”

Brown said he finally had time to do media interviews after this week’s weather, stating that he knew it was important to have a “working relationship” with news media.

Brown texted his friends that he couldn’t play tennis over the weekend because he had to “deal with media drongos over the flooding”, it’s been reported.

LAWRENCE SMITH/STUFF Wayne Brown faces media questions about his performance (January 30 2022)

The text has come to light following increasing criticism of the mayor’s response to unprecedented flooding on Friday that destroyed homes and resulted in four deaths.

When asked if there was anything he regretted saying this week, Brown said he “probably shouldn't have used the word ‘drongo’ to a couple of mates”.

But it was only because he couldn’t play tennis, he said.

Stuff has requested an interview with Brown every day this week.

Fire and emergency and police have been approached for comment.