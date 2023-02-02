Hoons tear up rural cemetery in act of 'ultimate disrespect'

The ripped-up lawn is the third case of vandalism at Te Aroha Cemetery in the past six months, Matamata-Piako District Council says.

Rings of ripped up grass and clumps of dirt have been left at Te Aroha cemetery after vandals used the sacred grounds as a playground.

Matamata-Piako District Council discovered the damage and described it as the “ultimate disrespect”.

And it was not the first time incidents like this had happened - the grounds had been hit twice before in the span of six months.

Council said while it was “hard at work” trying to cope with weather related matters, to be hit again was “extremely frustrating”.

Vandals drove over a grave and ripped up lawns at Hautapu Cemetery, near Cambridge, in the RSA section. Video first published August 3 2022.

“I’m just really disappointed in this type of vandalism...it’s pretty galling,” district mayor Adrienne Wilcock said.

It appeared the vandals had entered the cemetery through a neighbouring farm, but in the past bollards have been torn down or gates broken to get in council said.

The skid marks and doughnuts at the Te Aroha Cemetery were also reminiscent of a 2022 crime at the Hautapu cemetery near Cambridge.

There, vandals drove over a grass area, berms and a grave, causing $3000 worth of harm - but those responsible were eventually caught and charged.

Someone had “gone to a lot of effort to cause mindless vandalism” in the recent case at Te Aroha Cemetery, the council said.

”Do you know what’s worse than storm damage – intentional damage.”

”Our teams put a lot of work into maintaining the cemetery as a peaceful resting place, and it’s disappointing to repeatedly have to deal with this wilful damage.”

The damage was costly with over $10,000 coming out of ratepayers’ back pocket.

Wilcock said it created an added pressure and inconvenience that the public shouldn’t have to deal with.

But it also raised the question of whether they needed security cameras at the site, which would be more expense.

Cemeteries were “sacred places” she said, and it was a shame the vandals were targeting it.

”It’s an unbudgeted cost, and it’s a burn to the ratepayer... At the end of the day it’s just taking money away from other things.”

Matamata-Piako District Council The vandalism is “pretty galling,” Matamata-Piako District Mayor Adrienne Wilcock said.

Police received a report about the destruction of property at the Stanley Rd cemetery.

They were “appalled at the disregard for other people's property and reckless driving” and were investigating the crime.

“Police attended the scene, carried out scene examination and spoke with the victim.There are currently no lines of enquiry.”

Photos of the damage left Te Aroha councillor Russell Smith disgusted and he said the desecration of the grounds was the work of opportunists who had “no respect” for the area.

”I think families will be absolutely disgusted,” he said.

Smith was at a loss when it came to a solution, but he wanted the culprits found.

”I had heard about earlier acts of vandalism, I just don’t know what we can do about, how to stop them, they just seem to do what they want, when they want.

”It’s just heartbreaking what they are doing... Obviously I’d like to see them caught and pay for repairs.”

Council were seeking any information from the public that could assist in finding those responsible.

“If you have information on who did this please pass it on to the Te Aroha Police. If you ever witness vandalism taking place, please call 111.”