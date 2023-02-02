Police swarm Auckland's Henderson after incident in Glenfield

A witness said at least 15 police cars were in Henderson on Thursday afternoon.

A road is blocked while police swarm a property in Henderson, in relation to an incident that took place on Auckland’s North Shore earlier on Thursday.

A police spokesperson said it related to an earlier incident near Bentley Ave in Glenfield.

“Inquires are still in the very early stages to establish the wider circumstances of what has occurred.”

Stuff understands the Glenfield Library was closed briefly due to the incident.

Shortly after 3pm, Auckland Transport tweeted that part of Bruce McLaren Rd is blocked due to the police presence in Henderson.

Passerby Tayla Kerehi told Stuff there were at least 15 police cars in the area.

Police previously said the incident appeared to be a “civil dispute matter”, but have since clarified that this was an unrelated incident on the same street.