Magnitude 4.8 earthquake strikes near Te Aroha, felt in Auckland

A magnitude 4.8 earthquake has struck 5km south of Te Aroha, GeoNet reports.

The strong quake, which hit just after 2am overnight, was felt across the upper North Island, including in Auckland.

The quake struck at a depth of 6km.

GeoNet received more than 11,000 felt reports regarding the earthquake in the minutes after it hit.

READ MORE:

* 5.1 Te Aroha quake: Fear of the 'big one' as aftershocks rattle town

* Plan to increase Wellington's earthquake resilience needs to 'hurry up'

* The emergency supplies you should actually have at home



There were no immediate reports of damage following the quake, though numerous people on social media said the shaking woke them up.

MORE SOON