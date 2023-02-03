'I dropped the ball': Auckland Mayor apologises as he extends state of emergency

Mayor Wayne Brown said he "dropped the ball on Friday" as he announced the state of emergency in Auckland was being extended.

Brown had previously drawn criticism when he declared a state of emergency last Friday hours after widespread flooding had already caused chaos in the city.

“I dropped the ball on Friday, I was too slow to be seen. The communications weren’t fast enough, including mine. I am sorry.

“The priority now, ahead of the Waitangi long weekend, is to ensure that Aucklanders are safe, well-informed and well-supported.”

READ MORE:

* Rain lashes Auckland while the mayor Wayne Brown lashes media

* Auckland floods: Defence Force called in as region braces for more wild weather

* Govt to relook at proposed emergency management law after Auckland mayor's flood handling



Brown also said the community response had been “magnificent”.

“One sign of the fantastic co-operation is that the emergency powers, which I approved on Friday night immediately when advised, have barely needed to be used.”

The Mayor said he was advised at 9am on Friday by Civil Defence Emergency Management (CDEM), which includes Auckland Emergency Management (AEM) and the National Emergency Management Agency, to extend the state of local emergency.

Iain McGregor/Stuff Flood water still lying on Brewster Ave in Morningside.

Brown signed the declaration at 1.30 am, and the state of emergency will run for another seven days, to Friday February 10.

States of emergency usually expire after seven days, however they can also be extended if the authorised person considers where the emergency still exists, or the nature of the emergency is moving towards recovery where they may want to consider giving notice of a local transition period.

In some cases, states of emergency can be terminated before the expiry date, such as in Northland and Waitomo this week.

MORE TO COME.