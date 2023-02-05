Car dealer to pay nearly $55k for not disclosing car had been written off

A car dealer will pay nearly $55k for not disclosing a Kia Stinger, similar to this one, had been written off. (File photo)

A car dealer has been ordered to pay nearly $55,000 after failing to tell a customer the vehicle they were purchasing had been written off in an accident.

The car was purchased by the dealership at a damaged vehicles auction with significant accident-damage to the front right side of the vehicle, according to the motor vehicle disputes tribunal.

The 2018 Kia Stinger had been purchased by Troy Scarlett from You-Cars Ltd in Palmerston North for $52,990.

The tribunal found that the dealership had breached the Fair Trading Act 1986 by failing to disclose that the vehicle was written off or provide him with additional information or documentation.

The tribunal also found that the dealership did not comply with the guarantee of acceptable quality to a substantial degree and has been ordered to pay $54,284.

The dealer presented the vehicle for compliance certification at VINZ on May 4, 2022.

The checksheet showed that the vehicle failed its initial inspection on that date.

Under the “defects to be remedied” section of the checksheet, the inspector states that this was a “written off vehicle” and that it needed to be referred to a repair certifier, as a repair certificate was required.

The checksheet also noted several specific defects – including that the rear tyres are “marginal, low on tread & inner edge worn”.

Although later passing its compliance certification recheck inspection at VINZ a bit over a month later on June 17, the vehicle was advertised by the dealership as an “NZ reregistered vehicle and has all documentation to accompany.”

There was no mention in the vehicle listing supplied to the tribunal of there having been any accident damage to the vehicle or it having been an insurance write off.

Nile Bijoux/Stuff The VINZ checksheet shows the vehicle failed its initial inspection. (File photo)

Scarlett did not have to ask for that information before You-Cars was obligated to provide it, the tribunal found.

Rather, silence or the failure to disclose a material fact such as the car being a write off, or repairs made to the vehicle was misleading, and breached the Fair Trading Act.

“Because of the loss likely to be suffered by Mr Scarlett, and the fact that he was not given an opportunity to make an informed decision about purchasing a vehicle that had previously been written off, I consider it is appropriate that Mr Scarlett should be able to return the vehicle to You-Cars and obtain a refund of the total purchase price (including insurance) of $54,214,” Adjudicator Jason McHerron said.

“Accordingly, I declare the vehicle offer and sale agreement dated 22 September 2022 between You-Cars Ltd and Mr Scarlett to be void.”