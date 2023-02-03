Displaced by devastating floods, family of 16 'happy' to live under one roof

Tia Toarea-Katia has lost everything in flood, and is now living with 15 others in a three-bedroom home.

A family of six has no choice but to stay in a three-bedroom house with 10 other family members as they are “left with nothing” after Aucklland’s floods.

Sandringham resident Tia Toparea-Katia had nowhere to go after her property became inhabitable due to deadly flooding. The only option was to move to her parents’ house that was already a home of 10 people.

Mother of four Toparea-Katia, 27, who has lived in her property for about 10 years, said her family was “on the street" as they lost all their vehicles and belongings in floods.

However, her family’s spirit to support each other has helped her through the difficult times.

”We are young parents on the street. We are currently residing in our parent’s house in Ponsonby. There are 16 of us, 12 adults and four children in the ages of 9, 8, 8 and 6. It is a 3-bedroom house. But the amazing thing is we are supporting each other.

“The kids are sleeping in a couch and we [the couple] have a makeshift shack at the back of the house to sleep in.

David White/Stuff Tia Toparea-Katia (third from right in the top row) and her family has 16 people under one roof in her parents’ Ponsonby home after her house in Sandringham was rendered unliveable in Friday night's floods.

“My kids keep asking when we will go back home, but we are all happily living here with the [extended] family.”

Toparea-Katia said a lack of space was certainly a challenge, but everything was not lost as she still had a supportive family members and lovely kids to look after.

“We are left with nothing. It is heartbreaking. Our personal vehicle that we used to take kids school has gone. All our bedding, kids’ clothes, toys, our wedding photos and even things we had from our parents and grandparents are all gone. All our memories were in the house and all are gone.

David White/Stuff Tia Toparea-Katia’s uninhabitable house in Sandringham.

“However, we have lived like this, even with 20 people in this house, so I am thankful to be with my loved ones.”

Taking water-damaged belongings out of her property along with her husband, she said nothing was insured.

“We are not even covered under insurance. We didn’t know that kind of stuff as we were just 17 [when we moved into the house].”

Toparea-Katia did not know what her next course of action will be, but the young mother is trying hard to stay happy for her children.

David White/Stuff Items damaged by floodwaters in front of Tia Toparea-Katia’s house in Sandringham.

“We are probably going to be there [at her parents’ house] for a while.

”I am going to stay positive and happy as long as my family is OK. Rest of the things are just material.”