West Aucklanders urged to reduce water use, one week on from flooding

Watercare is asking that those affected keep showers short and don’t use washing machines.

Residents of Titirangi, Konini, Oratia and parts of Glen Eden are being asked to reduce their water usage “as much as possible” over the coming week as water networks remain vulnerable in the wake of last Friday’s storm.

Watercare chief customer officer Amanda Singleton said that when last week’s storm damaged a section of a watermain on Scenic Drive in west Auckland “temporary changes” were made to restore water to all customers.

However, these changes have meant that Watercare’s Montana Reservoir was supplying water to more customers than normal and so was “struggling to keep up with demand”.

“We’re working on a more robust solution in our transmission system that will alleviate the problem, but it’s important that we get it right. This is still a week away.

“The easiest way to do this is to keep your showers short, and to avoid using your hose unless you absolutely need to for flood clean-up work,” Singleton said.

On Tuesday, residents on Auckland’s North Shore were advised to use less water – keeping showers short and not using washing machines – because a wastewater pump station overflowed into a nearby waterway.

Over the past week, parts of west Auckland – including Titirangi and Konini – were told to expect low or no water pressure for up to 48 hours. Those unable to access water were directed to tankers set up around the area.