'Major power outage' at Christchurch Hospital, knocking out power, IT and phones

Christchurch Hospital is dealing with “a major power outage” that has affected all systems, including power, IT and phones.

In a statement, Waitaha Canterbury said: “Unless it’s an emergency, please seek alternative care.”

It is understood that back up generators have not kicked in.

Waitaha Canterbury said the 24-hour surgery was open, but would only see people “with urgent health needs”.

“If it’s not urgent you will have to wait to be seen.”

Healthline also provides 24/7 free advice on what to do and where you can go.

The hospital said it would provide a further update later on Friday night.