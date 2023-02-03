Power restored at Christchurch Hospital after some areas left 'in total darkness'

Power has been restored at Christchurch Hospital after a major outage on Friday night left some areas in total darkness.

“A one-hour power outage due to a network outage left some areas in total darkness earlier this evening,” Waitaha Canterbury said in a statement.

“We will be reviewing why the generators didn’t automatically connect to the hospital’s systems when the power failed.”

Waitaha Canterbury said all 478 patients, including 96 in the Emergency Department, are safe.

Waitaha Canterbury said one building, the Waipapa acute services building, was still receiving power from on-site generators late on Friday night.

The Parkside and Riverside buildings are back on normal power.

"We appreciate the support of St John, Civil Defence, the 24-Hour Surgery as well as our own staff, including those who came in to work on restoring our systems,” Waitaha Canterbury said in a statement.

Waitaha Canterbury earlier said the power cut affected all systems, including power, IT and phones.

A person at the hospital, who asked not to be named, said at about 10.15pm that all systems seemed to be back to normal.

They said there was emergency lighting on while they waited.

While power was off, Waitaha Canterbury told people to seek alternative care, unless it was an emergency.