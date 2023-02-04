Long weekend traffic: Traffic is building as Aucklanders head north

Waka Kotahi is warning drivers to be wary of “high volumes” of traffic around Auckland. (File photo)

Traffic is building up in Auckland and Northland, following a week of bad weather and slips on the roads.

Although Aucklanders appear to be heeding the advice of officials to avoid unnecessary travel this weekend, with police unaware of any traffic-related issues, Waka Kotahi is warning that there are still high volumes of traffic on the roads.

On Friday, Auckland Emergency Management urged motorists to “please avoid unnecessary travel” over the long Waitangi Day weekend.

Deputy controller Rachel Kelleher asked that Aucklanders “plan ahead” and remain vigilant when driving around or going for walks over the weekend.

There were 29 road closures in Auckland due to land slips and road washouts on Friday.

Google traffic maps and the Waka Kotahi journey planner show particularly bad traffic on State Highway 1 near Puhoi and Rosedale.

At 11.30am, Waka Kotahi NZTA warned that State Highway 1 was congested prior to Johnstones Hill Tunnels and significant delays were to be expected while travelling through the area.

In better news, Waka Kotahi announced that State Highway 1 through Brynderwyn Hills in Northland had opened to northbound traffic only between 8am and 8pm.

Ricky Wilson/Stuff On Friday, 29 roads throughout Auckland remained closed due to land slips on road washouts after torrential rain hit the supercity last week. (File photo)

An active “steep slip” north of the intersection with SH12 had kept the road closed since last weekend.

In Wellington, a Waka Kotahi spokesperson said traffic in and out of the capital was following "normal holiday traffic patterns", with the agency expecting "peak traffic coming back into the city" on Monday afternoon.

The popular Rotary Martinborough Fair meant there were multiple road closures around Memorial Square today between 4am and 6.30pm.

Waka Kotahi advised travellers to allow extra time for their journey, and avoid the area, if possible, and if not attending the weekend craft fair.