Body found in Northland river, police investigating

A body has been located in the water at Ruakākā River in Whangarei on Sunday morning.

Police were alerted about 9.10am, following the discovery by a member of the public, a police spokesperson said.

“Once the body is recovered, work will be undertaken to identify the person, notify their next of kin, and establish how they came to be in the water.”

Police said until identification and family notifications have been completed, no further information or comment can be provided.