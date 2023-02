One person has died following a crash in the Central Auckland suburb of Hillsborough.

Police responded to reports of a single-vehicle crash on Hillsborough Road, around 8.54pm, a police spokesperson said.

“Sadly, one person died at the scene. No other injuries have been reported.”

The Serious Crash Unit attended and enquiries into the circumstances of the crash are ongoing, the spokesperson said.