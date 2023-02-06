Traffic delays expected, Aucklanders urged to plan ahead for Tuesday commute

Council contractors are finally on the ground cleaning up mess and sodden furniture strewn on a Mt Eden street.

Auckland's commuters have been asked to consider travelling outside peak hours or walk or bike to work on Tuesday due to a number of issues with traffic and transport.

Auckland Transport (AT), said people needed to leave plenty of time to travel, with the return to school and work after the long weekend.

Widespread damage from flooding in Auckland would also mean there was remaining damage to some roads and public transport networks.

Tuesday would be a busy day on the networks, AT spokesperson Darek Koper said, and he asked people to consider travelling later to avoid the peak morning rush.

“We will be providing regular updates on our website, so people have the information they need to plan their journeys tomorrow.

”Because of widespread damage from flooding, be prepared for longer journey times due to more Aucklanders travelling around and the remaining damage to our road and public transport network.”

DAVID WHITE/STUFF Traffic is expected to be bad on Tuesday, in part due to flood damaged roads and train tracks.

Scheduled buses would operate as usual, Koper said, but there may be some last-minute cancellations due to the ongoing bus driver shortage.

“We’re awaiting an update from KiwiRail on how it has progressed with repair work to the network over the weekend, and we will provide an update on train services on our website on Monday afternoon.

“People may want to make the most of the better weather forecast to walk or bike to school or work if possible.”

Koper asked people to check the AT app or website for information on bus and train times.