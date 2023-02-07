North Shore intermediate school briefly in lockdown, pupils 'safe and secure'

An intermediate school on Auckland’s North Shore has been lifted out of a brief lockdown on Tuesday morning, on its first day back for the school year.

Wairau Intermediate School’s children are no longer in a lockdown, and according to a brief message on the school’s phone line at about midday, are gathering with teachers in the school hall.

They will be released at the end of the day as usual.

“The lockdown has now been lifted. All students are safe and secure. It is now safe and students will be dismissed at the end of the school day at 3pm. A notice will be going out to parents and caregivers as soon as possible to provide more information about this lockdown,” the message said.

In a statement, a police spokesperson said police responded to reports of an incident at a school on Becroft Drive, Forest Hill.

There is one person helping police with their inquiries, they said.

“Police are aware the school elected to go into lockdown for a short period of time.”

On Facebook, parents reported getting texts from the school to say the lockdown had been lifted, but not one to say the lockdown had begun.

Wairau Intermediate School has been approached for comment.

