Person in custody after North Shore intermediate school briefly in lockdown, pupils 'safe'

An intermediate school on Auckland’s North Shore has been lifted out of a brief lockdown on Tuesday morning, on its first day back for the school year.

Wairau Intermediate School’s children are no longer in a lockdown, and according to a brief message on the school’s phone line at about midday, are gathering with teachers in the school hall.

They will be released at the end of the day as usual.

“The lockdown has now been lifted. All students are safe and secure. It is now safe and students will be dismissed at the end of the school day at 3pm. A notice will be going out to parents and caregivers as soon as possible to provide more information about this lockdown,” the message said.

In a statement, a police spokesperson said a person was in custody after police responded to reports of disorder and wilful damage at the school, which is on Becroft Drive, Forrest Hill.

There were no reports of injuries, inquiries into what happened were ongoing, the spokesperson said.

“Police are aware the school elected to go into lockdown for a short period of time.”

On Facebook, parents reported getting texts from the school to say the lockdown had been lifted, but not one to say the lockdown had begun.

In a statement to the school community and shared with Stuff, Wairau Intermediate School Principal Yolanda East explained why.

She said an aggressive adult, not from the school community, was on site and in the office area.

“[This] meant we were not able to ensure everyone had the appropriate communication in the timeframe we had hoped,” she said.

“The office area was inaccessible. As I am sure you will appreciate, the safety of everyone at school was our first priority. We ensured the students were locked in the safety of their classrooms.

“By the time we could complete our communication processes, the police had arrived to take over and the lockdown was lifted.

“The incident was over very quickly as the police responded, giving the school the support it needed... As this is now a police matter, we are unable to comment any further.”