Young Dannevirke crash victim 'a vivacious, courageous little boy'

The fatal crash occurred at the intersection of Wahipai Close and SH2 near Dannevirke.

A 4-year-old boy killed in a car crash in Dannevirke has been remembered is a “vivacious, courageous little boy” and who's “big dreams of doing everything and going everywhere were cut short far, far too soon”.

Chloe Foster’s son Dylan, 4, died in a crash at the intersection of State Highway 2 and Wahipai Close about 4.20pm on Friday.

A Givealittle page set up by family friends said Dylan, who lived with his mum in Napier, dreamed of “becoming a bmxing, dirtbiking, greenfingered engineer and more were in his future – travelling the world, making the world smile”.

“His mum, Chloe, and whānau are devastated by his death, and immensely grateful for the outpouring of kindness and support,” the page said.