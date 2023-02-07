Officials warn of big clean-up following Auckland floods

With lots to be done to clean up Auckland from the immense floods on Auckland Anniversary weekend, officials are urging people to keep themselves safe, and leave the big jobs to the experts.

Auckland Emergency Management officials have been giving an update as the city enters a new phase of recovery from the floods.

There were plenty of opportunities to help and volunteer, planning and operations manager for Auckland Council Oliver Roberts said.

But slips were still dangerous, and rubbish piles too – if the job looked big, it was best to leave it to the experts, he said.

Emergency management controller Racher Kelleher said that as of 1pm on Tuesday, there were 276 homes or buildings with red stickers, 1590 with yellow stickers and 2511 with white stickers.

You can still request an assessment if you need via 0800 22 22 00.

There are 20 roads still closed, and Auckland Transport still needs everyone to talk caution on the roads. Most buses and train replacement buses are running.

For those who still couldn’t return to their homes amid widespread damage and outstanding insurance claims, Kelleher said Auckland Council would be prioritising people with high rebuild needs to process their consents quickly.

“The most important thing they can do is get the best advice from their insurance companies, the technical experts and working on what needs to be done from there,” she said.

TODD NIALL/Stuff Deputy Mayor of Auckland Desley Simpson speaks to media on Tuesday, in a new tee shirt a ‘The Big Auckland Clean Up’ logo.

Deputy Mayor Desley Simpson has commended the region for stepping up in response to the calamity, from volunteer individuals, groups and external agencies like the Defence Force and IRD.

“We know there is a real passion to help the city recover,” she said.

“There is still a lot of work to be done. We continue to have homes with flood damaged furnishings, families who need support, debris on our streets, beaches and parks that need clearing.

“What today is about is to support all this amazing work that is already underway and add to the wonderful work of our specialist teams.

“Our message is simple. If you need help, please ask. You may not be accustomed to asking but there is help should you need it. There are people, groups and agencies across the region who are available. You do not need to face this on your own.”

She said the annual plan preparations and budget documents were currently being “tweaked” to include the recovery work, and residents could expect a consultation document shortly.

“I am not saying you’ll see rates rises, but there is obviously a lot of work to do in that space.

In response to questions about the inquiry into the flood response in the first hours of Friday January 27, Simpson said “everyone is under the pump”.

“I think there will be an inquiry from central government too, my understanding is. Everyone is under the pump when it comes to the inquiry.”