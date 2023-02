Roads are closed following a serious crash in West Auckland on Wednesday morning. (File photo)

A person has been seriously injured in Auckland’s Te Atatū after a crash between a vehicle and a cyclist.

The crash was reported to police about 7.40am Wednesday.

Drivers should expect diversions between McLeod Rd and Divich Ave, police said.

“Motorists are advised to take an alternate route and expect delays in the area.”

The serious crash unit has been advised of the incident.