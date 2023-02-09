Rylee McMullan 'super excited' to contest cycling national champs in her hometown, Tokoroa

Cycling “wasn’t huge” in South Waikato when Rylee McMullan was growing up, so she hopes the champs will show younger riders the possibilities in the sport.

Top cyclist Rylee McMullan will be racing back to her home town of Tokoroa in an attempt to win the weekend’s Elite Road National Cycling Championship.

But McMullan will be facing some world-class cycling talent as more than 150 riders descend on Tokoroa this weekend to contest the 2023 championships, the first time the event has been hosted in the South Waikato since 1978.

The 27-year-old is no stranger to the South Waikato course, returning to her home town of Tokoroa for the first time in months to compete for the national title and the right to wear the coveted black UCI jersey for the next cycling season.

Having just competed in The Santos Tour Down Under, and the European summer circuit last year with her UCI pro team InstaFund Racing, this weekend’s race is a little bit more personal.

READ MORE:

* Cycling's 'Flying Mullet' feeling good again for world tour shot

* Kiwi mountain biker bounces back from classic Aussie hazard

* Tokoroa mountain bike park stealing limelight from Rotorua



“I’m super excited the New Zealand champs are coming to Tokoroa,” she said.

“It’s so special to have home nationals, especially for the local community.

“There’s been a lot of support from friends and family, so it will be great to see them out there cheering me on.”

She said the South Waikato has a strong sporting community, and she grew up playing every sport imaginable before settling on cycling.

“It’s also awesome to see Tokoroa host such a large event. Cycling wasn’t huge in the region when I was growing up, so hopefully this shows some younger riders that there are possibilities in the sport.”

John Bisset/Stuff More than 150 riders will be in Tokoroa for the event (file photo).

South Waikato mayor Gary Petley said the region was looking forward to welcoming the nation’s best cyclists.

“The South Waikato is well known for producing great national and international sporting stars. We hope events like this encourage more local tamariki and rangatahi to take up cycling, on or off-road.”

Petley said the South Waikato District Council had invested significantly in supporting cycling with the Waikato River Trails and Cougar Park mountain bike park.

“We encourage our community to come along, cheer the riders on and experience just how fast these amateur and professional riders go on our stunning Tokoroa back roads.”

The course was first used to host the national championships more than 40 years ago, and will be adapted for us in the time trial event.

Tom Lee/Stuff Locals will be able to “experience just how fast these amateur and professional riders go on our stunning Tokoroa back roads,” South Waikato mayor Gary Petley said.

The course centres on Mossop Rd, on the eastern side of the town, and runs through typical forest roads in the region.

The road race comprises a 14km loop with each lap including Mossop Rd Hill, with 331m of climbing.

The elite women will complete four full laps in their race of 106km with 1.4km of climbing.

Racing starts on Friday morning, and runs until Sunday afternoon.

To find out more about the weekend’s racing action visit, eliteroadnationals.nz.