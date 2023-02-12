Notes in the letterbox, being followed, and death threats: Life as a leading alt-right researcher

Byron C Clark has turned his expertise in far-right and alt-right extremism into a book out this week, Fear: New Zealand’s hostile underworld of extremists by Byron C Clark (HarperCollins NZ, RRP $39.99). Read an extract here.

When did your interest in alt-right extremism begin?

In the mid 2000s, I used to go on counter demonstrations when the National Front held rallies. Back then I didn't expect the far-right to ever grow beyond those few dozen skinheads. The modern far-right, or alt-right, emerged independent of those old skinheads groups, and largely did so online.

I watched what happened with #Gamergate, a harassment campaign against women in the video game industry that began in 2014, which funnelled disaffected young men into a reactionary political movement. After that there was Donald Trump's campaign for president, and then the QAnon conspiracy theory which claimed Trump was taking on a nefarious "cabal" of elites who really run the world.

At the same time, the far-right in Europe was also growing in large part as a reaction to the refugee crisis of 2015. I'd already begun to watch some of the local groups and online influencers when the 2019 mosque shooting happened in Christchurch, that event made it clear Aotearoa wasn't immune to this new global far-right movement, so I started researching the local movement much more heavily.

How has this type of research affected you?

It's a succession of unpleasant moments really. I've seen links to the video of the Christchurch mosque shooting posted on Facebook and Telegram. More commonly than people actually supporting the actions of the shooter, I see the claim that the shooting itself was a hoax, perpetuated to give the government an excuse to take people's guns away.

As evidence for this conspiracy, screenshots from the video would be posted amended with red circles and arrows supposedly showing parts of the picture proving the body was a fake or an actor, but of course these are real people who are still being missed by loved ones.The images themselves are harrowing, but so is knowing that people in these groups are being desensitised to a horrific act of violence.

RNZ This episode of Newsroom's podcast 'The Detail', first published in May 2020, examines why conspiracy theories thrive in times of crisis.

The first thing I made a police report about was when a Facebook page posted a picture of an acid attack victim with the comment "if this happens to my daughter I'm destroying mosque after mosque until they take me out". This was just a few months after the Christchurch shooting.

I'd been public about reporting this to police and the harassment really intensified afterward. The man behind the Facebook page would regularly make posts about me, then one of his followers followed me home from an event I had been at and shared my address. I started getting printouts from his page left in the letterbox. I moved house, but the man behind that page is still regularly inciting followers to harass me almost four years later.

Death threats were almost like clockwork for a while, especially during the protest outside Parliament in early 2022 when I was appearing in the media a lot. I stopped reporting them all to police as it was just becoming a chore, and in most cases, unless the threat is explicit and not anonymous, there's very little police can actually do.

New Zealand's most popular far-right YouTuber turned up at my workplace last year and filmed me, after he shared the video on his social media that led to an enormous harassment campaign to try and make the company fire me. I pursued a civil court case under the Harmful Digital Communications Act, which has resulted in a court order preventing him from harassing me or encouraging his followers to. It hasn't brought a complete stop to the harassment of course.

STUFF A video recap of the 23-day occupation of Parliament's grounds in February and March 2022.

Strangest or most shocking element of your research?

Some of the things these alt-right groups believe are really bizarre and take a bit of explaining. For one, there was a short-lived group based in the Manawatū called Wargus Christi, who had a big focus on fitness and masculinity. One of the things they would do is flog each other after confessing to masturbating - they'd post videos on Facebook.

The behaviour makes sense when you know that a fringe belief on the far-right is that semen retention increases testosterone, and that pornography is a Jewish plot to emasculate white men. Anxieties about emasculation are extremely common on the far-right.

One conspiracy theory I encounter often is that Western men are being deliberately emasculated via things like plant based milk alternatives. As silly as it sounds, the serious side of this is that it fuels a lot of homophobia, and transphobia.

Most of the research involved sitting at a computer, but there were a couple of times when I went out in the field. I'd learned that a former member of the white supremacist group Action Zealandia had joined a fringe Catholic sect, before falling out with them and moving to Ireland to join an even more extreme sect.

I'd hoped to interview one or two of the priests but they weren't responding to my emails, so I went along to one of the traditional Latin masses they hold every week. I was raised Catholic so thought I could be somewhat inconspicuous, but I turned up late and was the only person there wearing a mask.

This was a few weeks after the Parliament protest and I knew at least one of the priests and two of the nuns had been there, as I'd seen photos of them in Stuff's coverage. Covid had spread through the protest camp and as I was sitting in this tiny chapel with people chanting in Latin I remembered about the eucharist, and was thinking "what have I got myself into, I think I'm about to contract Covid-19 from the body of Christ".

I didn't end up with Covid though (I later caught it through a more conventional vector) and while I didn't get the exact information I was hoping to, it gave me a story to tell.

Can you tell us about your research techniques?

The alt-right has almost a parallel media ecosystem, with YouTube channels (and increasingly other video platforms), podcasts, blogs, and social media pages. They're very open about what they believe, as they think the people consuming their media will share the same political beliefs as them.

People have sometimes assumed I'd infiltrated online groups with a false identity, but actually most of this stuff is publicly available. That's part of what makes it so dangerous, anyone could fall down the conspiracy theory rabbit hole, especially if algorithms are pushing this kind of content at you.

Researching the book was largely consuming that content critically, and often drawing on the analysis of others such as the Disinformation Project, who have been following this stuff in a much more systematic way. I also spoke to a number of people who are doing academic research into the far-right, and a journalist who had actually infiltrated one of these groups.

What I hope people take away from the book is that the alt-right shouldn't be ignored or dismissed as irrelevant. I sometimes encounter people who think the best approach is to ignore the movement so as not to give it more oxygen, but that approach[Ignoring them] hasn't worked, instead the movement has been allowed to grow in the shadows... without much in the way of pushback then we're shocked when a terrorist attack or a violent protest happens.

Historically these movements have grown in times of significant social, economic and technological change, especially in periods of significant wealth inequality. The pandemic has been one of those historical moments, but what will happen when the impact of climate change becomes a bigger part of our daily lives will be an even bigger moment, and we can't be unprepared for what that could mean for our politics.

Supplied Fear (HarperCollins) by Byron Clark, is out February 14.

Lastly, any other book recommendations for people particularly interested in the world of extremism?

There are a number of books I found really useful. Cyber Racism: White Supremacy Online and the New Attack on Civil Rights by Jessie Daniels actually predates the alt-right, but gives important background on how the far-right were early adopters of the Internet as a way to spread their propaganda when they were shut out of traditional media.

I cite two books by David Niewert, Alt-America: The Radical Right in the Age of Trump and Red Pill, Blue Pill: How to Counteract the Conspiracy Theories That Are Killing Us, both of which I would highly recommend.

Van Badham's book QAnon and On: A Short and Shocking History of the Internet Conspiracy Cults: A Short and Shocking History of Internet Conspiracy Cults was invaluable for researching QAnon.

The Rage: The Vicious Circle of Islamist and Far-Right Extremism by Julia Ebner contains a lot of valuable material, as does her earlier book Going Dark: The Secret Social Lives of Extremists.