Demand for sending ashes to space going 'beserk' say Māori business duo

The Falcon 9 SpaceX rocket launched last week, including with the ashes of five people.

Demand for room on rockets to send people’s ashes into space is going “beserk” according the Māori-owned company organising the memorial flights.

StardustMe is a Kiwi-based company founded by Stu Tane Potter (Ngāti Awa) and Geoff Lamb.

About one gram of ashes from a cremation can be placed in inscribed metal tokens, which are sent to the United States for launch aboard the Falcon 9 reusable rocket by Elon Musk’s SpaceX.

They orbit Earth for up to five years, then re-enter the atmosphere, blazing as a shooting star which leaves no debris or space junk.

READ MORE:

* SpaceX launches 4 astronauts for Nasa after private flight

* SpaceX needs to tame toilet trouble before weekend launch

* Feilding pupils learn science and whakapapa through art



Co-founder Stu Potter (Ngāti Awa) said their inaugural launch last week, was hectic and subject to weather delays.

SUPPLIED Stu Potter and Geoff Lamb, directors of StardustMe, a company that will arrange to send people's ashes into space.

“(The flight) was challenging.The forecast in the states was quite similar to what we had here. Because it was our first flight there were high expectations and we didn't want to disappoint our customers,” he said.

“As importantly I didn't want to disappoint my own family.”

The flight was hosting the ashes of Potters cousin, Tristan Stewart, who died in 2021 in Australia during the Covid lockdowns, which limited the ability of whānau to mourn together.

Potter said the launch pleased Stewart’s family.

“We used to do a lot of fishing in Whakatāne. We would be up at three every weekend and bike down and fish under the stars until the sun came up,” he said.

“We used to share stories about adventure and wanting to space travel, Tristan was a big adventurer.”

SpaceX/Supplied The flight is hosting the ashes of Potters cousin, Tristan Stewart, who died in 2022 in Australia during the Covid lockdowns, which limited the ability of whÄnau to mourn together.

The idea for the company was hatched more than four years ago when Stu and Geoff were stargazing while camping with their families.

“It was one of those whacky ideas that once verbalised just wouldn’t go away and I knew we had to make it happen,” Potter said.

Co-founder Lamb worked in the space industry and was able to set up meetings with SpaceX.

Potter said since the inaugural flight, demand has gone ‘beserk’.

“We are getting interest from around the world, its created a lot more demand than what I initially thought. As far-fetched as the idea sounds, there are families out there that want to honour their loved ones in this way.”

Services are around three thousand dollars, with the next flight due to take place in June from Los Angeles, in line with Matariki, Potter said.