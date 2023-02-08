Nearly 300 Auckland homes red stickered after floods, more bad weather expected

Council contractors are finally on the ground cleaning up mess and sodden furniture strewn on a Mt Eden street.

The emergency response to the flooding in Tāmaki Makaurau is well into its second week and officials say the focus remains on collecting flood-damaged items from households “as quickly as possible”.

Auckland Emergency Management officials are giving their latest daily update from 1pm as the city enters a new phase of recovery from the floods.

Emergency management controller Rachel Kelleher said as of midday on Wednesday, there were 277 homes or buildings with red stickers, 1615 with yellow stickers and 2566 with white stickers.

Kelleher said there were still large amounts of flood-damaged items to be collected.

READ MORE:

* Officials warn of big clean-up following Auckland floods

* 'Stay out of the water' Auckland message as city faces flooding clean up with a 'long tail'

* Auckland mayor says he wasn't on emergency email list as flood waters rose



“Our teams are working at pace to get these items collected as quickly as possible, and we thank everyone for their patience at this time,” she said.

Those who were unable to take waste to a transfer station could leave flood-damaged items at the kerbside to be collected, but items should be secure and placed away from storm water drains.

Lawrence Smith/Stuff Large parts of Auckland were underwater following the floods.

“Any items that have been in contact with floodwaters will be contaminated and can pose serious health risks,” Kelleher said.

She said there would be a “settled run” of weather in the city this week and people should use this break in the weather to clean up from last week’s flooding and prepare for possible severe weather this weekend.

Auckland Council Oliver Roberts said it had been incredible to see the outpouring of love and kindness from Auckland communities.

“The student volunteer army has stepped up to support those who could use a helping hand. You can get in touch via their website and through social media.

”Let’s use this period of settled weather to clean up as quickly and as much as possible,” he said.

Ricky Wilson/Stuff Auckland Flooding cleanup is underway.

Deputy mayor Desley Simpson on Tuesday commended the region for stepping up in response to the disaster, from volunteer individuals, groups and external agencies like the Defence Force and IRD.

“We know there is a real passion to help the city recover,” she said.

“There is still a lot of work to be done. We continue to have homes with flood damaged furnishings, families who need support, debris on our streets, beaches and parks that need clearing.”

The update comes as a potential cyclone looks set to hammer the upper North Island early next week.