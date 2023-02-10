'We lost everything': Refugees, migrants draw on backgrounds to help flood victims

Aotearoa Africa Foundation volunteers help out a flood victim move the flood-affected furniture in central Auckland.

Refugees and migrants are banding together to help clean up flood-devastated Auckland, saying they know what it’s like to lose everything.

Red Tsounga, a former refugee from Congo and Aotearoa Africa Foundation’s community leader, evaucated two families on January 27 when their properties in Mt Albert were flooded.

Since then, he has been going door-to-door looking for people who need help.

“I came from a place where we lost everything. That is why we don’t find it hard to help people,” the 36-year-old said.

“It comes from a feeling of community and kindness people have shown us here.

“For me, the community we live with is very important. You share the roads. We talk to them every day.”

Tsounga is still carrying out what he calls “wellbeing checks” across the city.

Supplies/Stuff Red Tsounga, left, takes a selfie with a fellow volunteer as he goes door-to-door to help flood victims.

Volunteer Pradeep Kumar, who moved to New Zealand as a migrant worker in 2018, said community work was part of his culture.

“We don’t do it for any reward. This is what we have been taught by our ancestors.

“Back home [in India], we saw frequent floods. We understand how flood victims feel because we have experienced the similar feelings, similar challenges and emotions.”

Waitākere Ethnic Board president Gurdeep Talwar said an urge to help the community was ingrained in the cultures of many ethnic communities.

David White stuff.co.nz North Shore Sikh Society has been cooking thousands of meals for people caught in Auckland's flooding overthe past few days.

“When we leave our country, we get closer to our culture and values. It is a part of our culture to give back to the community.

“New Zealand has given us so much that if people need a little bit of help, you will see migrant and ethnic communities jumping on the opportunity to give back.”

Puketāpapa Local Board’s chairperson Ella Kumar said many people from refugee backgrounds and migrant communities had seen disasters in their home countries.

“I think we probably know a lot of our ethnic communities and migrant communities from their home countries who have definitely seen [crises] of similar scales. They have given us so much strength as it is actually our first crisis [in Auckland].

Supplied/Stuff Puketāpapa Local Board’s deputy chairperson Fiona Lai, second from right, with a team of volunteers who have been serving the flood victims at Wesley Primary School under the Act of Roskill Kindness Collective Project.

“They also tend to be much calmer as well.”

Flood clean-up volunteer Fiona Lai, who is also Puketāpapa Local Board’s deputy chairperson, said people from all backgrounds were volunteering “out of kindness and love”.

Volunteer Te Huia Kapa-Clarke( Nga Puhi, Ngāti Paoa) said she did not expect to see so many diverse communities at the evacuation centres across Auckland.

“Everybody heard the cry of the community. People from diverse ethnicities have come forward.

“They don't expect anything but are ready and willing to come together and help where they can, whether it's a conversation, a hug or cleaning.”