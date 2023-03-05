Coastal seawalls take on new urgency in Auckland, as properties crumble away

Consent applications for seawalls are in sharp focus in Auckland, as coastal residents scramble to stop their homes from collapsing into the water.

Consent applications for seawalls are taking on new urgency in Auckland, as coastal residents scramble to stop their homes from collapsing into the water.

Their mission has been brought into sharp focus in the wake of Cyclone Gabrielle, which saw hillsides and cliff-faces crumble across the city – forcefully bringing home the imminent risk faced by some multimillion-dollar properties.

Some wealthy owners are fighting back, and want to protect their properties with fortress-like rock seawalls that will hold back the forces of nature.

In Sunkist Bay in Beachlands, three households have applied to armour the shores with rock and mortar fortifications, in addition to the five already there.

READ MORE:

* 'Monstrosity' seawall on Auckland property left trail of damage, neighbours say

* Council and neighbour lose fight to protect decrepit 'character' dairy

* Coastal residents plot to stop apartments, railing against 'bedroom commuters'



Conal Dempsey applied for a consent for his investment rental property on Hawke Crescent in August last year and has been waiting for a decision from independent commissioners.

While consultants and council planners argue the virtue of managed retreat, the $1.75 million property continues to crumble away as a result of extreme weather events like Cyclone Gabrielle.

The tenant told Stuff that since last November the property had lost around half a metre of land, and the cliff was now less than two metres from the fence line.

“I woke up one morning and the sprinkler hoses were exposed out of the cliff. My big fear is that it’s getting undercut by the sea at the beach, and it could all collapse.”

Davis Coastal Consultants An artist’s impression shows what the seawall beneath Hawke Crescent could look like if consent is granted.

Cliff failures in Auckland frequently make headlines. Most recently, a bach in Manukau Heads was taken out in a landslide, seriously injuring three holidaymakers inside it during the fall.

The problem is that waves and weather lash the brittle sandstone, causing it to crumble and retreat landward. The solution is described as “toe armouring”.

Seawalls are certainly not a new thing. Tamaki Drive has been bolstered by boulder walls for a hundred years. Auckland Council figures show that around 100 new seawalls have been consented over the last 10 years.

But perhaps what is new is the scale of these fortifications.

Jason Dorday/Stuff The cliffs are crumbling at Sunkist Bay, and residents are worried it’ll reach the front door before too long.

Dempsey’s plan is to build a 24-metre-long, two-tiered rock wall with 11 square metres of planting. The bulwark will reach five metres above the shore at its peak.

His own home a few doors down already has a winding path carved down the cliff leading to an extensive rock masonry rampart.

That’s not surprising. He owns half of Dempsey Wood, a major civil construction firm that claims to move 3 million cubic metres of earth each season, and pulls in contracts worth hundreds of millions of dollars.

But the age of climate-proof castles might be over before it really began. Council consultants seem positive about Dempsey’s proposal, but have warned it should be the last one.

Jason Dorday/Stuff Conal Dempsey’s property on Hawke Crescent has a winding path and substantial fortification built into the cliff.

“I strongly suggest that this site should remain as the last property to include such coastal protection intervention before retaining a more naturalised coastal edge,” landscape architect Peter Kensington wrote.

"I would not wish to see the entire coast of this localised bay having hard protection structures in place.”

A resident in Belmont on Auckland’s North Shore came up against similar scrutiny.

When Allen Peters applied for consent to build a 51-metre-long wall beneath his two properties on Seacliffe Ave in 2020, he was told that the crumbling cliff was an “outstanding natural feature”, and erosion was part of that.

Ultimately independent resource consent commissioners granted the consent, but it took two years and several consultants.

“It was extremely long and at times frustrating. The consultants certainly weren’t cheap, but ultimately we believe we are doing the right thing.”

Peters has built himself a slice of paradise in a garden he’s been working on for 15 years with bromeliads, palms and pōhutukawa in every direction. Naturally he’s keen to protect it.

Over more than a decade Peters has watched the forces of erosion at work and has come to the conclusion that building a seawall is better than watching your property slip away.

Jonathan Killick/Stuff Allen Peters of Seacliffe Ave in Belmont on Auckland's North Shore applied for resource consent for a 51-metre rock seawall, and got it. He said he couldn't let cliff-hanging pōhutukawa or his property slip away.

“There are dozens and dozens of properties affected by recent weather events, and It’s my belief that with a seawall at the bottom a number of them would have been protected.”

He pointed to where a group of four neighbours on the street joined forces in 2003 and put a retaining wall on the top of the cliff with 18-metre-deep piles, and those properties had been fine, he said.

However, Peters admits the cliff is unstable. He’s actually benefitted from it. Some time in the 1960s a landslide provided the property with sloping beach access.

Another slip in 1972 took out a retaining wall that dumped steel and concrete on the beach where it still lies today. But those seawalls weren’t built to today’s engineering standards and strict rules, he said.

Davis Coastal Consultants/Supplied There's set to be a new feature on the beach at Belmont on Auckland's North Shore: a 51-metre-long wall.

Peters believes that homeowners have a right to protect private property, and views the endeavour as a way of saving iconic overhanging pōhutukawa clinging to the cliff.

“I sometimes question why the hell we’re doing it, when we already have access to the beach. Why spend the money? But we want to tidy the beach and protect the land.”

Richard Reinen-Hamill is the technical director of coastal engineering at Tonkin + Taylor, a major consulting firm in Auckland, and believes it's a matter of time before homeowners will flee the coast.

“Historically seawalls have been the solution of choice, but no structure is permanent. It can only buy you more time.

“Meanwhile property owners spend money developing the land behind the seawall and the value goes up, so the risk profile increases because the asset gains in value.”

Jonathan Killick/Stuff The remains of a seawall that collapsed in the 1970s lie on the beach in Belmont exactly where they were dumped by a landslide.

He said that seawalls should only be viewed as a means to temporarily protect an asset as the city transitions away from risky coastal development, and threatened areas should not be further developed or invested in.

The Government has said that it intends to introduce legislation on managed retreat before the end of 2023, and Reinen-Hamill expects this may include some people having to give up their land.

“We fundamentally cannot seawall the whole of Auckland’s coast. Every structure requires maintenance, and it could be a big liability for the council or future landowners who would get stuck with that.”

Stonemason Len Lavas’ family has been building seawalls in Auckland since 1927, and he doesn’t think the idea of leaving properties in favour of “managed retreat” holds much water.

“Every wall we’ve built has completely stopped erosion. It’s no problem to do it, I've built kilometres of them,” he said.

“Don’t worry about rising sea levels and all that shit, we build two metres above high tide and put another wall above that along with a platform with planting.”

Jason Dorday/Stuff A seawall several hundred metres long already spans a public walkway at Sunkist Bay.

Lavas said a typical seawall might cost between $100,000 and $200,000. His company has five consented seawalls ready to go this year and a further eight were awaiting resource consent.

He’s investigating doing a 90-metre seawall in Stanley Point for a group of residents where a large slip in November last year put three houses, collectively worth nearly $10 million, in jeopardy.

He said the problem was the wait time and the number of consultants involved in getting resource consent.

“You have to take photos to show a before and after, make impressions, submit a planting plan which is all fine, but then if one of the experts doesn’t like it you have to go to the Environment Court.

“We’ve got every consent we’ve helped apply for but instead of it taking three to four months like it used to, it takes around two years.”