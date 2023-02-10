Voice of the people to help decide on transport future

A deliberative workshop aiming to establish how transport in New Zealand should be funded in the future is set to take place across three main centres in March.

A deliberative workshop, made up of people roped in much like a jury, aims to establish how transport in New Zealand should be funded in the future is set to take place across three main centres in March.

Run as a joint project by Koi Tū: The Centre for Informed Futures, a think tank at the University of Auckland, and Te Manatū Waka Ministry of Transport, the workshops on March 11 in Hamilton, Christchurch and North and South Auckland, will aim to establish how New Zealand’s land transport system might look in the future, and how it could be paid for fairly.

The workshop aims to construct a mini public and will rely on deliberation between 30 participants, guided by experts, to reach a consensus about the future of the transport system.

The aim of a deliberative process says Dr Anne Bardsley, is to assist informed public decision-making.

“Our research is committed to making public engagement more inclusive, informed and constructive,” Bardsley says.

Bardsley says diverse voices are wanted on these issues, so the workshop’s 30 participants will be picked at random via a civic lottery process much like that of a jury selection.

“There are various ways that New Zealanders currently pay for transport infrastructure and maintenance, much of which focuses on cars and roading. As our travel needs and desires change, the types of infrastructure we require, and how we pay for it, will also need to change.”

Auckland Unlimited/Supplied Dr Anne Bardsley says the deliberative workshops are an opportunity for the public to be better included in, and informed about the policy-making process.

The electrification of the vehicle fleet presents a pertinent example. Electric vehicles are currently exempt from road-user charges which are used in part, to fund roading projects. As the EV fleet increases in number, the government may have to look at new approaches to finance roading projects beyond RUCs.

“Changes to the transport system could be driven by a range of things like advances in technology (for example, vehicle automation and electrification), the need to reduce carbon emissions, and a desire for more liveable and sustainable cities," Bardsley says.

Bardsley says that by better informing the public of the issues at hand, a greater level of understanding and engagement towards policy changes can be had.

“This work supports policymakers and politicians at all government levels to gain public support for policies that may be difficult and counterintuitive – and possibly costly at elections – yet beneficial in the long term.”

Supplied A similar deliberative process was undertaken by Watercare in Auckland to establish the future of the city’s water system.

An essential part of the process is that, like a jury, those involved are remunerated for their work. Those who are selected to attend the workshop will receive a $100 Prezzy card to recognise their time and input.

The workshop will take place between 9.00am and 1.00pm and applicants have until February 18 to apply online.